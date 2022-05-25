The Bear River High School graduating class of 2022 is set to walk across the stage next week, with several events planned to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s seniors.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at Bear Field. The extended forecast currently calls for ideal conditions, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 60s, but Memorial Gymnasium will be available in case the weather doesn’t cooperate.
According to a memo sent to parents and guardians, the school will not have a recording of the graduates walking the walk; however, a livestream option is planned for family and friends who cannot attend in person.
Students will be seated alphabetically for the livestream process, and to help parents know which side of the stadium to sit on. Graduates will be seated on field, facing south. Students with last names A-J will sit on the west side of the field and those with last names K-Z will be on the east side.
The ceremonies will include speeches, songs, and performances from the cheer squad and madrigals.
A senior meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31 in the high school auditorium, where information for all those planning to graduate will be provided.
Some of the events leading up to graduation include the annual Red and White Dance, scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at the school.
The popular senior motorcade is once again planned for the afternoon before graduation. Seniors will drive through the fire lanes in front of the school and around a prescribed route through town heading down 300 East, Main Street, 1000 West and 1000 North as in past years.
For more information, call the school at (435) 515-5800.