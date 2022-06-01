The Bear River High School graduating class of 2022 is set to walk across the stage this evening, with a celebratory motorcade planned this afternoon for seniors to cruise around town and celebrate with the community.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for 8 p.m. at Bear Field. The weather forecast calls for ideal conditions, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.
According to a memo sent to parents and guardians, the school will not have a recording of the graduates walking the walk; however, a livestream option is planned for family and friends who cannot attend in person.
Students will be seated alphabetically for the livestream process, and to help parents know which side of the stadium to sit on. Graduates will be seated on field, facing south. Students with last names A-J will sit on the west side of the field and those with last names K-Z will be on the east side.
The ceremonies will include speeches, songs, and performances from the cheer squad and madrigals.
The motorcade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. this afternoon. Seniors will drive through the fire lanes in front of the school and around a prescribed route through town heading down 300 East, Main Street, 1000 West and 1000 North. Friends, family and the community at large are invited and encouraged to line the streets along the route to cheer the graduates on.
For more information about the livestream option or other questions, call the school at (435) 515-5800.