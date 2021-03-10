The Bear River High School Class of 2022 held their Junior Prom on Saturday, March 6.
The Junior Promenade was held in the Memorial Gymnasium, with vice principal Clay Chournos, and registrar Calli Richards introducing the couples.
The highlight of the promenade was the performance of the prom theme song, “Dance With Me,” by Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini, sung by Nicholas Summers and Erica Payne.
The prom royalty included Shannon Epling and Will Rhodes as first attendants, Queen Rylee Towne and King Franklin Rees, and second attendants Olivia Chournos and Michael Evans.