Registration for the upcoming year at Bear River High School will be done online. The registration window will be open through Thursday, Aug. 15. Please log on to our website at: www.brhs.besd.net and click on the registration link.
No internet access? The computer lab in the counseling center will be available at the high school on Aug. 13 and 15.
If you have completed your registration online and paid your fees, you can pick up your student’s schedule and ID card on the following dates:
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Juniors and seniors pick up schedules, ID card, receipt from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 15 — Sophomore orientation: The first session will begin at 9 a.m. The second session will begin at 1 p.m. You will be able to pick up your student’s schedule, ID card and receipt after orientation, either at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Interested parents and community members are needed to form the 2019-2020 School Community Council. The term for council members begins on Sept. 1, 2019, and lasts for up to four years. The council meets once a month to determine the most beneficial ways to use trust lands funding for the student body of BRHS. If you are interested in adding your name to the ballot, please call Sandy Madsen at (435) 257-2500.
Volunteers are also needed to support the students and teachers at Bear River High School. If you are interested in helping please contact Sandy Madsen at (435) 257-2500.