The Bears are rolling on the diamond as they have sprinted out to a 5-1 start, including two blowout wins last week.
The baseball season started Friday, March 11 in a tournament at Dixie High in St. George, with Bear River scoring a 9-3 win against Cedar before falling to rivals Box Elder in a 16-15 thriller in which the teams scored a combined 12 runs in the final inning.
The Bears got back to their winning ways the next day, taking down Timpanogos 8-6 and Maple Mountain 6-4 later on Saturday.
Last Thursday, Bear River put on a show in its home opener, blasting Tooele 12-1 and following that up with a 13-1 drubbing on the road against Pocatello.
The Bears were hoping to keep the momentum going this week as they were scheduled to host Hunter on Tuesday, after the Leader went to press. They will stay home to face Woods Cross on Wednesday, followed by a trip to the Salt Lake Valley to take on Juan Diego on Friday to complete the slate for this week.
The Bear River boys soccer team is off to a tough start this spring.
After losing 3-0 to Park City in their March 7 opener, followed by a 6-0 blowout at the hands of Roy on March 14, the Bears were much more competitive in their two contests last week, but the matches still resulted in losses that dropped the Bears to 0-4 in the early part of the season.
Hosting cross-valley rivals Box Elder on March 15, the Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Bees scored an equalizer in the second, then won in a shootout.
Against Payson on March 17, Bear River found the back of the net for the first time all season and held a 2-1 advantage at halftime, but the Lions roared back with three second-half goals to take a 4-3 win.
The Bears had one more chance to right the ship in a road match against Tooele on Monday, after the Leader went to press. Region 11 play begins on Thursday, when they host Ridgeline in Garland.
The Bear boys lacrosse squad is looking to get on track this week after starting the season 0-3.
Hosting Wasatch on March 10, the Bears fell behind early and ended up losing 17-4. They then headed out on the road on March 16 to face Copper Hills, which came away with a 14-4 victory.
Last week wrapped up with a 12-7 home loss to Roy.
This week, Bear River is slated to host Bonneville on Wednesday before going back on the road to face Waterford on Friday.
The girls lacrosse squad didn’t play last week, giving them plenty of time to prepare for their grudge match against Box Elder this Thursday in Brigham City.