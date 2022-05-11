The Bear River High girls golf team is headed to St. George this week for the 4A state championships, led by a freshman who has emerged as one of the top golfers in the region.
At last week’s Region 11 championships held at Preston Golf and Country Club, Bears freshman Tylee Bennett shot 84 to take second place, a result that also secured her place as the No. 2 golfer among all six schools in the region this year.
Ridgeline won the team region championship as well as the individual title. The Riverhawks’ Maddie Fujimoto, who won at least a share of first place at every tournament this season, missed last week’s event with an illness but was still the region medalist for the year.
All 13 combined schools from regions 10 and 11 are set to compete Wednesday and Thursday at Sunbrook Golf Club. The six Bears scheduled to play are Bennett, Angie Delgado, Abbi Nessen, Trinity Pugsley, Maci Roberts and Jessa Theurer.
The Bears have been paired with players from Crimson Cliffs and Snow Canyon for Wednesday’s round. Those who make the cut will go on to play in the final round on Thursday.
LACROSSE
With two more lopsided victories last week, the Bear River girls lacrosse squad kept its unblemished record intact as it prepares to finish the regular season with two home matches this week.
The girls blanked Logan 30-0 on the road on Wednesday, May 4, led by Marley Kierstead’s nine goals. Jenna LaCroix had 12 ground balls and Benley Lorimer 11, while Hailey Larsen recorded the shutout in goal.
The Bears kept rolling Friday night in North Logan, beating Green Canyon 21-1. Kierstead scored 10 goals, while LaCroix and Lorimer dominated in fielding again with 16 and 10 ground balls, respectively.
This week, the Bears host Mountain Crest on Wednesday and can lock up the 4A North title with a win. Sky View visits Garland on Friday in the regular-season finale. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
The boys’ team split their matches at home last week, winning 13-1 over Logan but losing 16-4 to Green Canyon.
Myles Nielson scored six goals in the victory over the Grizzlies, while Kache Johnson led the Bears with seven ground balls.
The boys (5-9 overall, 3-5 4A North) will finish the regular season on the road this week, playing at Mountain Crest on Wednesday and Sky View on Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Bears earned some impressive results last week at the Sentinel Twilight Invitational, their final meet before this week’s Region 11 championships.
At Mountain Ridge High in Herriman, the Bear River boys finished first in the 400-meter race (Braxton Hurst, 50.58), 4x200 relay (1:30.20) and 4x400 relay (3:23.68). Josh Fowler took second in the 100 meters (11.15) and third in the 200 meters (22.92), while Ammon Hunter finished fifth in the 800 meters (1:59.60).
Daxton Sorensen (6’0”) was third in high jump, while Tydon Jones took fifth in javelin (153’3”).
For the girls, Naomi Tomlinson took second in the 400 meters (1:00.04) and fifth in the 200 meters (27.14). The Bears took second in the 4x400 relay (4:11.26). In field events, Erica Payne was fourth in shot put (34’0”) and Gracie Riley fifth in javelin (98’1”).
Out of 16 teams, Bear River finished fourth on the boys’ side (65 points) and 10th on the girls’ side (34).
The Region 11 championships are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Ridgeline High in Millville, followed by the state championships at Brigham Young University in Provo next Thursday through Saturday, May 19-21.
BOYS TENNIS
Bear River is headed to Salt Lake City for the 4A state tournament Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park.
The Bears will be represented by Spencer Duncan in first singles, Wyatt Zollinger in second singles, Dane Black in third singles, Porter Woolley and Jack Pederson in first doubles, and Spencer Cefalo and Morgan Zollinger in second doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bears wrapped up the 2022 season with an 8-1 loss to Desert Hills Tuesday, May 3 at the Utah 4A State Championships in St. George.
Bear River finishes the season with an overall record of 1-15, with the side’s lone victory coming against Sky View.