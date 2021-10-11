A heavy rainstorm last Friday night postponed the Bear River football team’s regular-season finale until noon Saturday in Garland, where the Bears fell 28-14 to visiting Mountain Crest.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs struck first in the second, but the Bears equalized on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Owen Olsen’s touchdown pass to Gage Hansen knotted the score at 14-14 in the third quarter, but the visitors found the end zone twice more to leave the Bears winless at 0-9 on the season.
The bracket for the 4A state tournament is scheduled to be revealed later this week after all teams in the classification have completed their regular-season schedules.
GIRLS SOCCER
Finishing the regular season with two home games last week, Bear River fell 2-0 to Green Canyon on Tuesday and 4-0 to Mountain Crest on Thursday.
The Bears are now looking to play the role of spoiler in the state 4A tournament, where they will face a familiar foe in Green Canyon for the third time this season. As the No. 12 seed, the Bears will travel to North Logan to take on the No. 5-seeded Wolves at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The two teams met on the same field on Sept. 21, with the home team narrowly escaping with a 2-1 victory in overtime.
VOLLEYBALL
The Bear River volleyball team was especially busy last week, taking on two Region 11 matches before going out of region play for several matches on Friday and Saturday.
Last Tuesday, the Bears headed to Smithfield to take on Sky View. The Bobcats swept the match 25-19, 25-10, 25-20.
Bear River returned home to host Green Canyon on Thursday. The visiting Wolves prevailed in a hard-fought win in four sets, 25-19, 28-26, 22-25, 25-13.
Friday and Saturday brought a heavy nonconference workload for the Bears, who beat Enterprise 3-1 and lost 3-1 to Ogden on Friday. The team played three more matches on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Uintah and Juan Diego before bouncing back for a 3-1 win over Judge Memorial to wrap up the busy week.
Bear River was scheduled to visit the Grizzlies on Tuesday in their only match this week, and will finish the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Mountain Crest in Garland. Next week’s match will be Senior Night for the Bears and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gymnasium.