The Bear River High girls lacrosse squad started the season last week with two home games as the Bears defend the 4A state title they captured last spring.
While there are plenty of new faces this year, the team still expects to lean on its trio of stars from last season’s championship roster. Jenna LaCroix, Marley Kierstead and Bentley Lorimer are all seniors this year, and would like nothing more than a repeat to cap their stellar careers at BRHS.
The season started Wednesday, March 15 with the Bears hosting Fremont. Staff and students worked hard in the days leading up to the match to get the snow cleared off of Bear Field, so the soccer and lacrosse teams could have a place to play.
Bear River picked up where it left off, dominating the Silver Wolves in an 18-3 victory. The Bears built an 11-1 lead in the first half, then won the second half by a score of 7-2.
Eight different Bears found the back of the net, with Kierstead and Shelby Wilkinson leading the way with four goals apiece. Wilkinson also had two assists and was named player of the match, while LaCroix added two goals and three assists, and picked up 11 ground balls in the balanced team effort.
The Bears hosted Corner Canyon on Friday. The Chargers came to Garland and walked away with a hard-fought, 7-5 victory in a rare loss for the Bears.
This week, Bear River was scheduled to head to West Jordan on Tuesday for its first road match of the season, then return home to host Waterford on Wednesday. Face-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
The boys lacrosse team also started its season last week with matches on Wednesday and Friday.
The season started in thrilling fashion with a 7-6 overtime victory over Waterford in Garland. Senior Myles Nielson led the Bears with three goals, while Max Anderson scored twice. Bear River’s other two goals came from Kase Avery and Kash Avery.
Fierce Miller picked up nine ground balls to lead the team in that category.
On Friday, the Bears headed on the road to Heber City to face Wasatch. The result was not as desirable this time, as the hometown Wasps pulled out a 12-7 win.
The scoring distribution for Bear River was very similar to Wednesday’s match, as Nielson led with three goals. Kash Avery scored twice, while Anderson and Kase Avery each had a goal as well. Miller again led the way with five ground balls.
This week, the boys head to Bonneville on Tuesday before coming home to host Box Elder on Friday. Face-off for the rivalry showdown in scheduled for 7 p.m. in Garland.
SOFTBALL
As they wait for better weather conditions on their home field, the Bear River softball team started the season with three games in St. George.
The season started with a neutral-site game against North Sanpete at Desert Hills High, where the Hawks came away with a 5-2 win on Friday, March 10.
The Bears got back on track later that same day, beating Crimson Cliffs 3-2. They followed that up with another win on Saturday, March 11, topping Desert Hills 6-0.
Following a break this week, the girls are scheduled to start Region 11 play by hosting Ridgeline on Tuesday, March 28 (conditions permitting).
BASEBALL
The baseball team is off to a solid start, beginning with a 17-2 walloping of their rivals Box Elder on March 9. Gehrig Marble drove in eight runs, including a home run in the dominant season-opening win.
Up next was a March 10 date with Springville, as the Red Devils came away with a 14-5 win. The Bears struggled on offense with just two hits on the day.
The Bears bounced back in a road trip to Grantsville last Thursday, using a seven-run fifth inning to pull away for a 10-7 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season. Marble and Jessie Kidd each drove in four runs.
The Bears were scheduled to host Hunter on Wednesday in their home opener, but it was unclear on Monday whether the field would be ready.
BOYS SOCCER
The boys soccer team is off to a tough start, dropping its first three matches by a combined score of 19-3 and being shut out twice.
The season started on March 7 with a 6-3 loss to Box Elder. The Bears got two goals from Noah Nicholls and one from Kyver Jensen.
Last week, the Bears headed to Bountiful on Tuesday, coming away with a 5-0 defeat. Thursday’s opponent was Layton Christian, which defeated Bear River 8-0.
The boys were scheduled to begin Region 11 play hosting Sky View on Tuesday night (after the Leader went to press), followed by a Thursday trip to Mountain Crest.
