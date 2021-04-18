A busy week on the road was no problem for the Lady Bears lacrosse team, which stayed undefeated in Region 11 play with wins over Sky View and Logan and capped off the week with a nonconference win over Weber.
Last Tuesday, Bear River tamed the Bobcats 17-1 in Smithfield. Marley Kierstead scored eight times and Sydney Wilkinson had five goals. Bentley Lorimer led the team in fielding with 14 ground balls.
The Bears scored another lopsided victory on Thursday, beating Logan 22-1. Kierstead repeated Tuesday’s performance with eight goals, while Lorimer added four and picked up 11 ground balls.
On Friday, Bear River headed to Pleasant View and left with a 14-3 triumph over the Warriors. The Bears finished the week at 9-1 overall and 4-0 in region play.
After last week’s road trip, the Bears are scheduled to play their next five matches at home, starting with Ridgeline on Tuesday for first place in Region 11. They will finish off the week with a match against Green Canyon slated for a 5 p.m. start on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
The boys lacrosse squad also made a big statement in region play last week, picking up road wins over Ridgeline on Monday and Mountain Crest on Wednesday. A home match against Green Canyon scheduled for Friday had to be postponed because of an issue with COVID-19.
The Bears survived a close one against the Riverhawks, who led 3-2 after the first quarter. Bear River rallied behind Myles Nielson’s five goals for a thrilling 6-5 win.
At Hyrum, a balanced scoring attack in which eight different Bears scored at least once led Bear River to an 11-3 win over the Mustangs. Rayden Coombs scored three goals and Sawyer Davis scored twice while dishing out three assists.
After starting the season 1-4, the Bears have won four straight and have an overall winning record of 5-4 including a 2-1 mark in Region 11 matches.
The Bears are back home on Wednesday to host Logan (5 p.m., Sally Bo Field) before traveling to Sky View on Friday. Last week’s postponed match against Green Canyon has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday, April 26.
TRACK & FIELD
Bear River traveled to Logan last Thursday for a dual meet with the Grizzlies, and the Bear boys and girls both came away with team wins in dominating fashion.
The girls won 90-50, while the boys came out on top 93-48.
On the boys side, Bear River took first in the 100-meter dash (Kace Jones, 11.55); 400 meters (Braxton Craven, 54.57); 800 meters (Kael Kowallis, 2:15.37); 3200 meters (Carter Hamson, 11:59.43); 110M hurdles (Will Rhodes, 17:36); 300M hurdles (Conner Jensen, 47.65); 4x100 relay (45.25, Cael Wilcox, Kace Jones, Eli Burrell, Nolyn Bluemel); 4x200 relay (1:40.76, Joseph Nelson, Grant Roberts, Tiran Fertig, Franklin Rees); 4x400 relay (3:55.34, Braxton Craven, Kenneth Pingle, Kelton Rasmussen, Conner Jensen); shot put (Isaac Evans, 46-6); discus (Trevin Toone, 107-10); javelin (Josh Payne, 139-3); and high jump (David Bourgeous, 5-4).
On the girls side, the Bears were first in the 100-meter dash (Naomi Tomlinson, 13.43); 200 meters (N. Tomlinson, 27.81); 400 meters (Madison White, 1:05.01); 800 meters (Katie Wynn, 2:50.37); 1600 meters (Kenya Tomlinson, 6:13.32); 100M hurdles (Hayden Randall, 19:08); 4x100 relay (Jenna Kunzler, Rylee Towne, Hayden Randall, Kylie Nelson, 58.70); 4x400 relay (Madison Auble, Rebecca Curtis, Kambry Gardner, Savanna Sexton, 4:38.51); shot put (Erica Payne, 31-3.5); discus (E. Payne, 77-2); javelin (Gracie Riley, 98-7); and long jump (Abbagale Call, 13-11).
BOYS SOCCER
The frustrations continued last week for the Bears, who lost at home to Mountain Crest and on the road at Green Canyon last week.
Last Wednesday in Garland, the Mustangs scored five first-half goals and added three in the second half to escape with an 8-0 win. Friday in North Logan, the Wolves prevailed 4-0 over the Bears.
The Bears (0-11, 0-7) have three games left in the regular season, including a road trip to Logan on Wednesday. The team’s final home game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday against Sky View.
BOYS TENNIS
Green Canyon made quick work of Bear River last Tuesday in North Logan as the hosts lost a combined six games in five matches.
Later in the week, Sky View bounced back from its loss to Ridgeline by getting revenge against Bear River. The Bobcats hosted the Bears on Thursday and earned their first region victory in a 3-2 nailbiter.
“Bear River always fights hard and came over to Smithfield a little short-handed, (but) gave us a great match," SV head coach Michael Hansen said.
This week, the Bears were scheduled to host Mountain Crest on Tuesday and will welcome Logan to town on Thursday afternoon.