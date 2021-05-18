GIRLS GOLF
The Bear River girls golf team ended its season last week at the 4A state tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville.
The Bears shot 122 over par as a team on Wednesday, missing the cut for Thursday’s final round.
Senior Morgan Rose was the only Bear to break 100, shooting a 99 on Wednesday. Other competitors for the Bears included freshmen Trinity Pugsley (100) and Angie Delgado (104), seniors Lexie Bingham (107) and Kelby Jensen (115), and sophomore Alyvia Goring (108).
Pine View ran away with the team title, while Dixie’s Annabelle Millard easily took the individual state trophy after shooting a 7-under 65 on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
The Bears sent two doubles teams to Salt Lake City last week for the 4A state tournament at Liberty Park.
In first doubles, Bear River’s McCade Cefalo and Wyatt Zollinger fell to Dixie’s Brady Madrid and Josh Barney in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. In second doubles, the Bears’ Porter Wooley and Jack Pedersen were bested by Spencer Holliday and Sam Sheffield of Ogden, 6-1, 6-1.
LACROSSE
The girls lacrosse team earned the No. 6 overall seed in the state and hosted No. 11-seeded Waterford School in the Division A playoff bracket on Tuesday, after the Leader went to press. Visit www.tremontonleader.com for updates.
After earning a No. 2 seed in the Division C bracket and a first-round playoff bye, the boys’ lacrosse team (4-6 Region 11, 7-9 overall) is set to host Springville at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Garland, with the winner advancing to play either Highland or Timpanogos in the quarterfinals on Friday.