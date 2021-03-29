Last week brought plenty of success for the Bear River High softball team, which won all three of its games, including the first two of the season against Region 11 foes.
The Bears started off the region schedule on Tuesday, hosting Logan in a game that lasted just three innings as the Bears blanked the Grizzlies, 15-0. McCall Maxfield blasted her fourth home run of the season, and four players batted multiple runs in for the home team. Kate Dahle got the win on the mound.
The girls kept their momentum going in a road trip to Maple Mountain in Spanish Fork on Wednesday, riding a six-run second inning to a 14-3 victory over the Golden Eagles. Dahle and Olivia Taylor both homered, and pitcher Jordyn Warren got the win.
The Bears capped their big week with a big region win at Ridgeline on Friday. The game was tight after six innings with Bear River clinging to a 4-3 lead, then the Bears busted loose for eight runs in the seventh and won 12-5 despite committing four errors. Maxfield went yard again and had four RBIs, while Kaya Town took the win in the circle.
This week, the Bears (2-0 Region 11, 6-3 overall) hosted Sky View on Tuesday in their only game of the week.
BASEBALL
Bear River fell to 4-4 on the season after dropping two road contests last week.
On Wednesday, the Bears traveled to Ogden to take on Fremont. The home team scored four runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth to take an 8-3 win. Marcus Callister had two RBIs for Bear River, while Easton Lish took the loss on the mound.
Saturday brought another road trip, this time to Kaysville to face Davis. The Darts broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning by scoring five runs en route to a 10-7 victory. Bear River rallied with four runs in the sixth inning, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
This week, the Bears open Region 11 play with a three-game series against Ridgeline, including a home game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Garland.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The girls lacrosse squad continued its dominance last week, easily dispatching of Box Elder and East High.
The Bears traveled to Brigham City on Tuesday and came away with an 18-4 victory over the Bees. Marley Kierstead had eight goals to once again lead the team.
On Thursday, Bear River hosted the Leopards from Salt Lake City and won 17-2 in snowy weather to remain undefeated on the season. Kierstead had seven goals, keeping her among the state’s elite players with 29 on the season.
The Bears are scheduled to open Region 11 play this week with a trip to Mountain Crest on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
After their home match against Sky View was postponed, the Bears traveled to Mountain Crest and were blanked 5-0 by the Mustangs. This week, Bear River was scheduled to head back to Cache Valley for a matchup with Logan on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bear River fell to 0-5 on the season with a 4-1 loss at Granger on Tuesday and an 8-1 setback at Mountain Crest on Friday. Keyjun Hale scored the Bears’ only goal against the Mustangs.
The Bears will finally play their first home game of the season at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Green Canyon, followed by another home match against Logan at 4 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Playing on their home course was not the usual recipe for success for the Bears in the Region 11 opening tournament at Skyway Golf & Country Club in Tremonton last Monday.
The Bears shot a team score of 427 to tie for last place with Sky View. Ridgeline (375) was the winner, followed by Green Canyon (387), Logan (410) and Mountain Crest (425). Bear River’s top performer, Morgan Rose, shot 96 to tie for seventh place individually.