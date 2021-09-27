Green Canyon scored points on all four of its possessions in the opening half and coasted to a 38-7 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 football game on Friday night in North Logan.
The Bears scored their only points in the second quarter on an explosive 48-yard catch and run from Ryker Jeppsen to Kaeson Burn. Bear River had a couple of good opportunities to dent the scoreboard in the second half — including a drive inside the GC 10-yard line — but Green Canyon’s defense was up to the challenge.
The Bears (0-3 Region 11, 0-7 overall) are on the road once again this week, traveling to Millville on Friday to take on the tall task of facing undefeated Ridgeline, which sits atop the region standings. Bear River’s next home game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8 against Mountain Crest.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bears picked up their first region win of the season last week, sweeping visiting Logan 25-14, 25-18, 25-9.
Junior Kate Dahle led the way for Bear River, recording 14 kills, eight aces and eight digs. Senior Breanna Curtis had two blocks, while Junior Oakley Rose had 15 assists.
This week, the Bears (3-13, 1-3) were scheduled to take on Mountain Crest on the road on Tuesday before returning home to host Ridgeline on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Last week’s Region 11 championships brought a rare loss for Bear River star senior Erika Olsen, who will look to rebound at this week’s 4A state championships in Salt Lake City.
Olsen took the first set 6-1 in the region No. 1 singles title match against Green Canyon’s Bailey Huebner, but Huebner rebounded to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Green Canyon racked up 148 out of a possible 150 points during all region competitions this season to take the Region 11 title. Ridgeline finished second with 111 points, followed by Logan (103), Bear River (89) Sky View (81) and Mountain Crest (68).
In addition to Olsen, the Bears will be represented at state this weekend by Katie Jo Litchford in No. 2 singles, as well as the No. 2 doubles tandem of Rachel Epling and Maddie Mickelson.
GIRLS SOCCER
In their only match of the week, the Lady Bears scored first on the road at Green Canyon last Tuesday, but the home team tied the game in the second half and went on to win in overtime.
Bear River's Kylie Nelson scored first on an assist from Naomi Tomlinson in the 24th minute. The Wolves equalized in the second half to send the match to overtime, then scored just 15 seconds into the extra period to send the visitors away empty-handed.
Bear River (1-5 Region 11, 3-9 overall) was scheduled for road matches at Sky View and Ridgeline this week, and will wrap up region play next week with home games against Green Canyon and Mountain Crest.
BOYS GOLF
In the regular season finale Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club, the Riverhawks once again went out and took care of business, locking up another region title in the process.
In its home tournament, Ridgeline scored a 297 as a team to win by eight strokes over surging Sky View (305). The Bobcats have been coming on strong the later part of the season. Logan edged Green Canyon for third, 317 to 318. Rounding out the field was Bear River (359) and Mountain Crest (386).
The Bears were led by Padin Hartfiel and Maverick Sorensen, who both shot 85.