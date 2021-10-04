Coming off of its first region win of the season a week earlier, the Bear River volleyball squad picked up some more momentum last week with a resilient road win.
Traveling to Hyrum to take on Mountain Crest, the Bears got off to a slow start and found themselves in a hole after dropping the first two sets, but dug deep to rally for a 3-2 win over the second-place Mustangs.
The hosts commanded the first set and won 25-14. The second frame was closer with Mountain Crest winning 25-21, but then the Bears flipped the script, winning the next three sets 25-21, 25-22 and 18-16 to improve to 2-3 in region play.
Kate Dahle and Brinley Noble led the Bears’ attack with 14 kills apiece and also led the team in digs — Noble with 19 and Dahle with 17. Mady Bird added 13 digs to the defensive effort. Oakley Rose served up five aces.
Bear River finished its challenging week hosting Ridgeline, which came to Garland with a 5-0 record in Region 11 matches. The Riverhawks stayed undefeated, winning in straight sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-7.
The Bears’ win at Mountain Crest created a bit of a logjam in the Region 11 standings behind the Riverhawks. Heading into this week, Sky View was along in second place at 4-2, followed by Mountain Crest and Green Canyon at 3-3, Bear River at 2-4, and Logan at 0-6.
This week, the Bears were scheduled to travel to Smithfield on Tuesday to take on the Bobcats, then return to host Green Canyon at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium in Garland.
FOOTBALL
Going on the road to face the top-ranked team in the 4A classification is not the ideal setup for a team still looking for its first win of the season.
A 45-yard scoring strike from Owen Olsen to Kaeson Burn in the second quarter was the only real bright spot of the evening for the Bear River football team, which found itself in a 28-0 hole early and never fully bounced back as Ridgeline took care of business 49-7 last Friday night in Millville to remain undefeated.
The Riverhawks defense held the Bears to just 211 yards of offense and came up with five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Ridgeline (8-0, 4-0) can wrap up the region title this week with a win at Logan.
Meanwhile the Bears (0-8, 0-4), who have endured a historically difficult season with nearly all-new starting lineups on both sides of the ball and having played at home just once this season due to construction of their new turf field, will look to get in the win column in front of the home crowd when they host Mountain Crest on Friday night in Garland.
GIRLS SOCCER
A few weeks ago, Bear River picked up its first region victory in nearly five years at the expense of visiting Sky View.
Last Tuesday, the Bears made the return trip to Smithfield, where the Bobcats got revenge in a convincing 6-0 win, scoring three goals in each half. It was Sky View’s first region win of the season and left both teams tied for last place in Region 11 at 1-6.
The Bears completed their week on the road with a trip to Millville on Thursday to face Ridgeline, which left Garland with a 4-0 win on Sept. 1. Taking on the Riverhawks was no better the second time around, as the home team walked off the pitch celebrating a 5-0 victory.
Bear River (3-11, 1-7) finishes the regular season this week with two evening matches at home, hosting Green Canyon on Tuesday and first-place Mountain Crest on Thursday. Both contests were scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bear Field.