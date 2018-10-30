"Nicole is an amazing student, player and teammate. She was moved to the middle blocker position this year which is a challenging change for a senior. She instantly bought in and worked to be the best player on the court who brings out the best in her teammates. Nicole has endless positive energy, an awesome work ethic and a selfless attitude. She is the very best example to our underclassmen off the court, in the community and in the classroom being an honor roll student."
—Jerusha Walsh, Head Volleyball Coach, Bear River High
"When I think of positivity I think of Nicole. She always has a smile and an enthusiastic hi for everyone she comes in contact with. As I have observed Nicole these past four years I have been so impressed with her as the true definition of a great teammate. It didn’t matter if she was on the floor playing or on the bench she was always so supportive of and excited for every one of her teammates and their success. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude is so contagious. You could just see it lift up her teammates individually and collectively.
When you are around Nicole you always feel like you have a friend as she treats everyone with kindness and respect. As I have observed her I have also been so very impressed with her work ethic which is shown in her success on the volleyball court as well as in the classroom as she has a very impressive 4.0 GPA and a 31 ACT.
Nicole is a perfect role model for younger female athletes on what is meant by the term Student Athlete. I wish Nicole all the best as she continues to do great things!"
— Van Park, Athletic Director, Bear River High
