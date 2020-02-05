Jan. 25, 2020

Mountain Crest High School

GIRLS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

Raigan Gee, Kalli Ostermiller, Madyson Mickelsen, Kambry Gardner — 2:09.94 (5th)

BOYS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

Keegan Hadley, Jefferson Kowallis, Spencer Savik, Kelton Marshall — 1:54.36 (5th)

GIRLS 200 YARD FREE

Kalli Ostermiller — 2:25.18 (15th)

Ashley Littlefield — 2:29.50 (18th)

Shannon Hyer — 2:40.67 (20th)

Dacia Hook — 2:53.37 (23rd)

BOYS 200 YARD FREE

Ethan Griffin — 2:09.77 (11th)

Peter Ingleby — 2:33.20 (20th)

GIRLS 200 YARD IM

Morgan Mickelsen — 2:50.49 (14th)

Braidyn Page — 2:52.46 (15th)

Skyy Schuffenhauer — 3:00.44 (18th)

Aurelia Castillo — 3:08.81 (20th)

BOYS 200 YARD IM

Keegan Hadley — 2:19.26 (10th)

Jefferson Kowallis — 2:22.72 (12th)

Jonah Dean — 2:34.88 (14th)

Hayden Swain-Schmit — 2:46.49 (20th)

GIRLS 50 YARD FREE

Madyson Mickelsen — 26.99 (3rd)

Kambry Gardner — 30.56 (17th)

Lillie Peterson — 33.66 (33rd)

Aubrey Garcia — 35.84 (40th)

Dacia Hook — 36.59 (41st)

Jaime Warner — 37.00 (42nd)

Kenzy Holley — 37.69 (45th)

BOYS 50 YARD FREE

Dallen Borg — 25.82 (12th)

Spencer Savik — 26.28 (13th)

Keeghan Gibbs — 26.31 (15th)

Kelton Marshall — 26.90 (21st)

Heath Warner — 27.03 (22nd)

Brody Tanner — 27.89 (34th)

Landon Miller — 27.89 (34th)

Kael Kowallis — 28.18 (36th)

Hannes Tibbets — 28.53 (39th)

Cortland Watson — 32.54 (54th)

JJ Hanks — 35.47 (58th)

Ashton Esplin — 36.47 (59th)

GIRLS 100 YARD FLY

Skyy Schuffenhauer — 1:19.98 (13th)

Shannon Hyer — 1:23.15 (16th)

BOYS 100 YARD FLY

Spencer Savik — 1:02.64 (6th)

Carson Noorda — 1:11.20 (16th)

Kael Kowallis — 1:13.33 (17th)

GIRLS 100 YARD FREE

Raigan Gee — 1:02.35 (5th)

Sarah McNeil — 1:02.35 (5th)

Skyler Hall — 1:17.56 (25th)

Lillie Peterson — 1:18.76 (27th)

Kenzy Holley — 1:21.31 (29th)

Jaime Warner — 1:24.40 (31st)

BOYS 100 YARD FREE

Kelton Marshall — 1:00.33 (23rd)

Heath Warner — 1:02.90 (27th)

Hannes Tibbets — 1:04.02 (30th)

Garrett Griffin — 1:05.57 (35th)

Chaska Nay — 1:08.31 (41st)

Riley Oram — 1:13.17 (46th)

Ashton Esplin — 1:23.24 (47th)

GIRLS 500 YARD FREE

Alethea Nay — 6:53.83 (14th)

Aurelia Castillo — 7:24.31 (16th)

Aubrey Garcia — 8:16.11 (17th)

BOYS 500 YARD FREE

Ethan Griffin — 5:48.13 (7th)

Jonah Dean — 6:13.55 (10th)

Peter Ingleby — 7:01.09 (13th)

GIRLS 200 YARD FREE RELAY

Alethea Nay, Ashley Littlefield, Braidyn Page, Morgan Mickelsen — 2:02.42 (6th)

BOYS 200 YARD FREE RELAY

Spencer Savik, Keeghan Gibbs, Kelton Marshall, Dallen Borg — 1:43.99 (6th)

GIRLS 100 YARD BACK

Madyson Mickselsen — 1:06.41 (5th)

Raigan Gee — 1:07.41 (7th)

Alethea Nay — 1:16.28 (18th)

BOYS 100 YARD BACK

Keeghan Gibbs — 1:06.59 (11th)

Hayden Swain-Schmit — 1:12.02 (16th)

Garrett Griffin — 1:13.77 (18th)

Chaska Nay — 1:16.83 (19th)

Landon Miller — 1:23.23 (20th)

GIRLS 100 YARD BREAST

Kalli Ostermiller — 1:27.95 (11th)

Morgan Mickelsen — 1:30.20 (15th)

Braidyn Page — 1:34.57 (20th)

Ashley Littlefield — 1:39.43 (22nd)

BOYS 100 YARD BREAST

Jefferson Kowallis — 1:08.44 (8th)

Keegan Hadley — 1:09.68 (10th)

Dallen Borg — 1:14.46 (17th)

Brody Tanner — 1:17.68 (21st)

Carson Noorda — 1:18.64 (23rd)

Cortland Watson — 1:32.78 (33rd)

JJ Hanks — 1:33.39 (35th)

GIRLS 400 YARD FREE RELAY

Madyson Mickselsen, Kambry Gardner, Kalli Ostermiller, Raigan Gee — 4:20.01 (6th)

BOYS 400 YARD FREE RELAY

Keegan Hadley, Keeghan Gibbs, Carson Noorda, Dallen Borg — 3:54.28 (6th)

GIRLS OVERALL

1. Sky View (313)

2. Ridgeline (274.5)

3. Green Canyon (206)

4. Mountain Crest (162)

5. Logan (118)

6. Bear River (96.5)

BOYS OVERALL

1. Sky View (325)

2. Mountain Crest (246)

3. Ridgeline (188)

4. Green Canyon (167)

5. Logan (133)

6. Bear River (93)

COMBINED TEAM SCORES

1. Sky View (638)

2. Ridgeline (462.5)

3. Mountain Crest (408)

4. Green Canyon (373)

5. Logan (251)

6. Bear River (189.5)

The 4A State Tournament will be held Feb. 7-8 at Brigham Young University.

