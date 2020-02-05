Jan. 25, 2020
Mountain Crest High School
GIRLS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
Raigan Gee, Kalli Ostermiller, Madyson Mickelsen, Kambry Gardner — 2:09.94 (5th)
BOYS 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY
Keegan Hadley, Jefferson Kowallis, Spencer Savik, Kelton Marshall — 1:54.36 (5th)
GIRLS 200 YARD FREE
Kalli Ostermiller — 2:25.18 (15th)
Ashley Littlefield — 2:29.50 (18th)
Shannon Hyer — 2:40.67 (20th)
Dacia Hook — 2:53.37 (23rd)
BOYS 200 YARD FREE
Ethan Griffin — 2:09.77 (11th)
Peter Ingleby — 2:33.20 (20th)
GIRLS 200 YARD IM
Morgan Mickelsen — 2:50.49 (14th)
Braidyn Page — 2:52.46 (15th)
Skyy Schuffenhauer — 3:00.44 (18th)
Aurelia Castillo — 3:08.81 (20th)
BOYS 200 YARD IM
Keegan Hadley — 2:19.26 (10th)
Jefferson Kowallis — 2:22.72 (12th)
Jonah Dean — 2:34.88 (14th)
Hayden Swain-Schmit — 2:46.49 (20th)
GIRLS 50 YARD FREE
Madyson Mickelsen — 26.99 (3rd)
Kambry Gardner — 30.56 (17th)
Lillie Peterson — 33.66 (33rd)
Aubrey Garcia — 35.84 (40th)
Dacia Hook — 36.59 (41st)
Jaime Warner — 37.00 (42nd)
Kenzy Holley — 37.69 (45th)
BOYS 50 YARD FREE
Dallen Borg — 25.82 (12th)
Spencer Savik — 26.28 (13th)
Keeghan Gibbs — 26.31 (15th)
Kelton Marshall — 26.90 (21st)
Heath Warner — 27.03 (22nd)
Brody Tanner — 27.89 (34th)
Landon Miller — 27.89 (34th)
Kael Kowallis — 28.18 (36th)
Hannes Tibbets — 28.53 (39th)
Cortland Watson — 32.54 (54th)
JJ Hanks — 35.47 (58th)
Ashton Esplin — 36.47 (59th)
GIRLS 100 YARD FLY
Skyy Schuffenhauer — 1:19.98 (13th)
Shannon Hyer — 1:23.15 (16th)
BOYS 100 YARD FLY
Spencer Savik — 1:02.64 (6th)
Carson Noorda — 1:11.20 (16th)
Kael Kowallis — 1:13.33 (17th)
GIRLS 100 YARD FREE
Raigan Gee — 1:02.35 (5th)
Sarah McNeil — 1:02.35 (5th)
Skyler Hall — 1:17.56 (25th)
Lillie Peterson — 1:18.76 (27th)
Kenzy Holley — 1:21.31 (29th)
Jaime Warner — 1:24.40 (31st)
BOYS 100 YARD FREE
Kelton Marshall — 1:00.33 (23rd)
Heath Warner — 1:02.90 (27th)
Hannes Tibbets — 1:04.02 (30th)
Garrett Griffin — 1:05.57 (35th)
Chaska Nay — 1:08.31 (41st)
Riley Oram — 1:13.17 (46th)
Ashton Esplin — 1:23.24 (47th)
GIRLS 500 YARD FREE
Alethea Nay — 6:53.83 (14th)
Aurelia Castillo — 7:24.31 (16th)
Aubrey Garcia — 8:16.11 (17th)
BOYS 500 YARD FREE
Ethan Griffin — 5:48.13 (7th)
Jonah Dean — 6:13.55 (10th)
Peter Ingleby — 7:01.09 (13th)
GIRLS 200 YARD FREE RELAY
Alethea Nay, Ashley Littlefield, Braidyn Page, Morgan Mickelsen — 2:02.42 (6th)
BOYS 200 YARD FREE RELAY
Spencer Savik, Keeghan Gibbs, Kelton Marshall, Dallen Borg — 1:43.99 (6th)
GIRLS 100 YARD BACK
Madyson Mickselsen — 1:06.41 (5th)
Raigan Gee — 1:07.41 (7th)
Alethea Nay — 1:16.28 (18th)
BOYS 100 YARD BACK
Keeghan Gibbs — 1:06.59 (11th)
Hayden Swain-Schmit — 1:12.02 (16th)
Garrett Griffin — 1:13.77 (18th)
Chaska Nay — 1:16.83 (19th)
Landon Miller — 1:23.23 (20th)
GIRLS 100 YARD BREAST
Kalli Ostermiller — 1:27.95 (11th)
Morgan Mickelsen — 1:30.20 (15th)
Braidyn Page — 1:34.57 (20th)
Ashley Littlefield — 1:39.43 (22nd)
BOYS 100 YARD BREAST
Jefferson Kowallis — 1:08.44 (8th)
Keegan Hadley — 1:09.68 (10th)
Dallen Borg — 1:14.46 (17th)
Brody Tanner — 1:17.68 (21st)
Carson Noorda — 1:18.64 (23rd)
Cortland Watson — 1:32.78 (33rd)
JJ Hanks — 1:33.39 (35th)
GIRLS 400 YARD FREE RELAY
Madyson Mickselsen, Kambry Gardner, Kalli Ostermiller, Raigan Gee — 4:20.01 (6th)
BOYS 400 YARD FREE RELAY
Keegan Hadley, Keeghan Gibbs, Carson Noorda, Dallen Borg — 3:54.28 (6th)
GIRLS OVERALL
1. Sky View (313)
2. Ridgeline (274.5)
3. Green Canyon (206)
4. Mountain Crest (162)
5. Logan (118)
6. Bear River (96.5)
BOYS OVERALL
1. Sky View (325)
2. Mountain Crest (246)
3. Ridgeline (188)
4. Green Canyon (167)
5. Logan (133)
6. Bear River (93)
COMBINED TEAM SCORES
1. Sky View (638)
2. Ridgeline (462.5)
3. Mountain Crest (408)
4. Green Canyon (373)
5. Logan (251)
6. Bear River (189.5)
The 4A State Tournament will be held Feb. 7-8 at Brigham Young University.