(Left to right) Ryan Loveless, Clair Schenk, Matthais Pali and Dane Black were paert of the Bear River High IT/STEM group that took first place among eight schools in a Hackathon competition Wednesday, April 20 at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan.
Bear River High IT STEM recently took 11 students to compete in a Hackathon at Bridgerland Technical College, where the Bears came out on top.
The IT and Cybersecurity program at BTC welcomed eight local high schools to the Logan campus on April 20. The Hackathon event was designed to increase student awareness of career opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, reinforce skills acquired during the year, and encourage students to work together as a team.
During the competition students hunt for digital markers, referred to as flags, and complete challenges that require them to think “outside the box,” earning points based on performance. Categories students must master include forensics, network traffic analysis, programming, cryptography, steganography and web development.
Bear River scored 810 points to lead all competing schools, followed by Ridgeline (750), and Mountain Crest and Green Canyion (740 each).
The Bears’ Parker Liechty and Matthias Pali received honorable mentions for scoring above 300 points individually.
“It was a fun and exciting day!” said Clair Schenk, business/IT teacher and Future Business Leaders of America adviser at BRHS.