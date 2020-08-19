VOLLEYBALL
The Bears took to the road last week to open the 2020 volleyball season under new Head Coach Jana Brown, with three matches in one day in a tournament at West Jordan.
Bear River came away with one win and two losses at the tournament held on Thursday, Aug. 13, beating Murray but losing to Granger and the home-team Jaguars.
Against Murray, the Bears took the first set 25-18, but the Spartans came back to tie the match score at 1-1 in the second set with a narrow 25-22 win. After a third set that went to extra points, the Bears came out on top 26-24, then finished the match decisively by a score of 25-17 in the fourth.
The match against Granger was a five-set slugfest. The Bears were in command after winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19, but the Lancers stormed back to take the next two sets 25-19 and 26-24. In the winner-take all fifth, Granger edged Bear River by a score of 15-13.
Against West Jordan, the opening set was a close one, with the home team coming out on top 25-21. The Jaguars went on to complete the sweep with scores of 25-15 in the second set and 25-17 in the third.
This week, the Bears returned home to host Ogden on Aug. 18 and will play against Ben Lomond on Thursday in a match that starts at 7 p.m. in Garland.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bear River is looking to bounce back this week after dropping its first two games of the season, both of them on the road.
Bear River opened the season at Morgan on Aug. 6, falling 4-1 to the Trojans. The Bears also lost 4-1 at Rowland Hall-St. Marks on Aug. 11.
After playing another road game at Ben Lomond on Aug. 18, the Bears finally get to kick off on their home pitch when they host the annual rivalry match against Box Elder on Thursday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Garland.
BOYS GOLF
The Bears jumped right into Region 11 play this week, heading to Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield for the first region tournament of the year on Monday, Aug. 17. Results were not available as of press time.
The Bears will host a region tournament next week at Skyway Golf & Country Club in Tremonton on Monday, Aug. 24.