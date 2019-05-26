Rocket motor test at Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman will conduct a full-scale static fire test of the first stage of OmegA, the company’s new intermediate/heavy-class rocket for national security missions, in Promontory, Utah on Thursday, May 30, at 1:05 p.m.
More than 12 feet in diameter and 80 feet long, the OmegA first stage will fire for 122 seconds and produce more than two million pounds of thrust.
A public viewing area is available along State Road 83 North approximately 20 miles west of Corinne. It is recommended that those planning on viewing the test arrive at the viewing site an hour prior to the test.
Members of the public are welcome to take photos and video of the test from the viewing area, but drones are not allowed to fly over Northrop Grumman property.
Display at Bear River Valley Museum
The Bear River Valley Museum, 11 E. Main St., Tremonton, will be displaying a picture of the historic Hampton’s Ford Stage Stop through Friday, May 31. The picture is on loan from the Springville Art Museum.
Tremont Fest at Midland Square
The third annual Tremont Fest will be held Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Midland Square in Tremonton. There will be local vendors and food trucks. Come join us for some fun!
Garland City Library Happenings
Summer reading at Garland City Library started on May 22. Sign-ups are still going on at their website: www.garlandlibrary.org
Preschool storytime will be held on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is still going on! Visit their website or come in to their location, 46 W. Factory Street, Garland, and sign up.
The library also has a Facebook book club, not a face-to-face book club, and is still looking for people to join.