Organizers have decided to cancel Brigham City’s Peach Days celebration this year, putting the brakes on the city’s largest and longest-running community tradition.
Peach Days is the city’s signature annual festival, drawing thousands of locals and tourists to experience local foods, arts and crafts, live entertainment and a carnival in the middle of town.
“While we are disheartened at the thought of a year without this traditional event, we feel that moving forward with the given uncertainty would be a risk to our community, businesses, volunteers, vendors and guests,” said Monica Holdaway, executive director of the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, in a press release issued July 2.
Holdaway said organizers made the difficult decision after consulting with city officials, the Bear River Health Department, and local community groups. Marcie Powell, president of the Chamber board of directors, said canceling the festival “was one of the hardest decisions the Chamber and Board has had to make in a very long time.
“Knowing the rich history and tradition behind Peach Days I can assure you this decision was not made lightly or without extensive conversation amongst the Board,” Powell said. “However, and with the current State guidelines the health and safety of our community is much more important to us.”
Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent said he supported the decision in light of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, and thanked the Chamber for their efforts in trying to make it work.
Holdaway vowed that Peach Days will be back, “and we will endeavor to make it better than ever, but for now we will focus on our business members to make sure they, too, return stronger than before.”
With last week’s announcement, Peach Days becomes the latest in a string of cherished summer traditions in Box Elder County that have been halted or otherwise affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Garland is holding its annual Wheat & Beet Days celebration this weekend and Tremonton’s City Days is on for later in July, but both will move forward without their traditional parades, community meals and other events likely to run afoul of social distancing guidelines.
Many smaller events have also been impacted, including Bear River City’s Pioneer Days celebration, which was recently canceled.
Like most of the state, Box Elder County has remained in the “yellow,” or low-risk phase of reopening, under the state’s color-coded system since mid-May. County officials petitioned the state in mid-June to move into the “green” phase, which would have removed restrictions on large gatherings, but that progression has been put on hold as the area has seen a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
The situation has put organizers of the Box Elder County Fair in a challenging spot as they work to salvage one of the largest summer events in the state and the region.
The county fair board of directors is meeting today to discuss what modifications might need to be made depending on whether the county is able to move into the green phase, and which events need to be prioritized.
“We’re still moving forward” with plans to hold the fair, Board President Jan Rhodes said, “but there’s a lot that we just don’t know right now.”
Rhodes said the junior livestock show - the centerpiece of the fair for many - is a top priority.
“We’re really trying to do something for the youth livestock show,” she said. “The kids have been working so hard on that.”