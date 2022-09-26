accident

Law enforcement investigate a fatal accident that involved six vehicles on U.S. 89-91 in Wellsville on Thursday morning.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.

