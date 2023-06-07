Support Local Journalism

The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is seeking artifacts and memories from Japanese American families who lived in the Box Elder Region, particularly after World War II, for a new exhibit opening in 2025.

The Japanese Heritage Exhibit will be open from February 2025 through June 2025, according to the Museum’s Director Alana Blumenthal, and will include the stories of Japanese American families who have connections to and history in Box Elder County.


