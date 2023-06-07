This 1945 photo provided by the Brigham City Museum of Art and History shows members of the Fujikawa family who were imprisoned at the Tule Lake internment camp in northern California during World War II. The museum is seeking artifacts and memories from Japanese American families who lived in the Box Elder region, particularly after World War II, for a new exhibit opening in 2025.
Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art and History
The future Japanese Heritage Exhibit will include the stories of Japanese American families who have connections to and history in Box Elder County.
Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art and History
The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is seeking artifacts and memories from Japanese American families who lived in the Box Elder Region, particularly after World War II, for a new exhibit opening in 2025.
The Japanese Heritage Exhibit will be open from February 2025 through June 2025, according to the Museum’s Director Alana Blumenthal, and will include the stories of Japanese American families who have connections to and history in Box Elder County.
