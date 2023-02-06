A brand-new art exhibit came to the Brigham City Museum of Art and History last week, featuring the craft of glass art.
The new exhibit will showcase art designed and crafted by members of the Glass Art Guild of Utah, according to a press release issued by the museum. The exhibit opened on Saturday and runs through April 15.
“Glass is such a complicated material,” said museum director Alana Blumenthal. “To see various expressions of art through glass is really exciting.”
Glass art is anything created out of glass involving a variety of artistic techniques, according to Blumenthal. The exhibit will feature everything from glass bowls to hanging wall pieces.
“We hope our audience will be inspired by the works on display, whether to support a local artist or to try a new skill,” Blumenthal said in the release.
The Glass Art Guild of Utah is a non-profit organization that aims at providing a forum to increase exposure and appreciation of art glass in the community, as well as networking opportunities for artists and patrons of the craft, according to the release. The renowned public artist Willy Litting will serve as the juror of the exhibit.
Along with the exhibit’s opening, the museum is hosting a free “Valentine’s Date Night” on Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and an award ceremony at noon on Feb. 25.
According to Blumenthal, the Valentine’s date night will have activities including origami, live music performed by local students and educational conversations surrounding the art in the gallery.
The Brigham City Museum of Art and History offers temporary exhibitions on art and history. The mission of the museum is to “collect, preserve, and interpret art and materials that tell stories of human experiences and of the land,” according to the release.
Blumenthal said this new exhibit will help further the museum’s mission.
“Taking this opportunity to showcase artists working in Utah right now in all different art forms will showcase the ways Utahns are amazing, talented, and creative artists,” she said.
