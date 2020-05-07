SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it will reopen 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies beginning next week.
Church officials said in a news release that 17 temples in Utah, Idaho, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday, May 11 for marriage ceremonies only with a limited number of guests. The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Eleven of the temples being reopened Monday are in Utah, including those in Brigham City, Logan and Ogden.
The announcement comes one day after Utah state officials said churches can begin holding services again as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Despite that, LDS worship services held on Sundays at churches will remain shuttered, church officials said. Temples are used only for sacred ordinances.