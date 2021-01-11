Authorities have identified a woman who died in a car accident on east Main Street in Tremonton last week, but details of the accident remain under investigation.
Tremonton-Garland Police Chief Kurt Fertig said officers were dispatched to an accident at 1050 E. Main St. at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. There they found 64-year-old Teresa Mosley-Gunter, of Brigham City, who was rushed by ambulance to Bear River Valley Hospital with critical injuries. She was then airlifted to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Fertig said an initial investigation revealed that Mosley-Gunter was traveling eastbound on Main St. when her vehicle drifted into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a westbound vehicle.
“She was traveling the wrong way into oncoming traffic without her headlights on,” he said.
No injuries were reported among occupants of the other vehicle.
Fertig said the investigation remains ongoing with help from the Utah Highway Patrol.
Mosley-Gunter’s husband, David Gunter, said he was in Montana on a long-haul trucking run when he received the news that his wife had been in an accident. He said she was heading home to Brigham City after visiting friends in the Tremonton area.
“I was not expecting that call,” Gunter said. “I hope and pray she was killed instantly. She had so many injuries from the accident that she wouldn’t have been able to survive them.”
He said his wife was driving a new car the couple had purchased on Jan. 1.
Mosley-Gunter’s obituary can be found on page A3.