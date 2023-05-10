...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Sarah Pace, a ninth grader at Bear River Middle School, recently took first place in the botany category at the Ritchey Science Fair at Weber State University in Ogden.
Box Elder County schools have not always been represented at a science fair that draws hundreds of students from throughout northern and northeastern Utah every year, but this year was different thanks to Sarah Pace.
Pace, a ninth grader and 4.0 student at Bear River Middle School, recently took first place in the botany category at the Ritchey Science Fair held at Weber State University with her project, “Effect of Light Color on Growth of Hydroponic Lettuce and Radishes.”
The Ritchey Science Fair is a regional event for middle and high school students who compete against students from other schools in their region, with a select few advancing to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair where they compete for more than $5 million in awards.
The fair includes students from Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Duchesne, Logan, Morgan, North Summit, Ogden, Rich, and Uintah districts as well as charter, private and home schools in all of the above districts and Davis and Weber counties.
Stan Leslie, past president of the Box Elder School District Foundation, has remained involved in the fair and still works to get more local kids involved. He said schools in the Box Elder district have had “very few, if any, entries in the fair for many years.
“This was no little feat for a Box Elder School District student since the Ritchey fair draws from most of the school districts north of Salt Lake City,” Leslie said.
In addition to her first-place finish at Weber State, Pace’s project was also one of two to receive recognition from the Office of Naval Research. It also earned her an invitation to be an observer at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair next week in Dallas, Texas.
Sarah’s mother Rhonda Pace, a teacher at BRMS, thanked Leslie for encouraging Sarah to enter the Ritchey fair.
“We had a great experience participating yesterday, and were able to see results that will last Sarah’s lifetime,” Pace wrote to Leslie. “Whether or not we are able to get a science fair going in Box Elder School District, you should know that for Sarah, you have made a huge impact in the life of at least one student.”
