Box Elder County schools have not always been represented at a science fair that draws hundreds of students from throughout northern and northeastern Utah every year, but this year was different thanks to Sarah Pace.

Pace, a ninth grader and 4.0 student at Bear River Middle School, recently took first place in the botany category at the Ritchey Science Fair held at Weber State University with her project, “Effect of Light Color on Growth of Hydroponic Lettuce and Radishes.”


