As spring approaches and ice begins to melt, a potentially hazardous situation develops, as every year rescuers are dispatched to local bodies of water to retrieve people who have fallen through the ice.
For the volunteers who put themselves in harm’s way, Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton has a critical rule.
“We can’t become part of the problem,” Barton told a group of search and rescue volunteers on a chilly February evening on the shore of Calls Fort Ski Lake, a privately owned lake in Honeyville. “If they can’t get out of the ice, I don’t know why we would think we could.”
As with any rescue situation, he said it’s important to assess the situation at hand before taking action.
“What are my resources? Am I gonna wind up a victim?” Barton said.
Coldwater rescue is just one of the many types of training search and rescue personnel must go through annually to achieve and maintain their certification. Free training is offered through Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, where registered nurse Sam Yates has served as the hospital’s emergency medical services liaison for the past five years.
“They’re mostly volunteers,” Yates said. “Very few of them are paid, and it costs a lot of money to keep their certificates up. The hospital provides free training for EMS here in Box Elder County, where we have everything from a basic EMT up to the paramedic level.”
Once a month, the hospital provides a different class, with topics ranging from respiratory issues and diabetic problems to car accidents and water rescue. Yates said local law enforcement and other public safety agencies will sometimes cover the cost of training, but often it is paid for out of the volunteers’ pockets, which is where the hospital comes in.
“It’s a really good thing the hospital does,” she said. “It says a lot about them that they pay my salary and cover the cost of the training.”
During the coldwater rescue training, volunteers practiced tossing throw bags and deploying extension ladders on the ice. Afterward, they were invited to warm up in a free visit to Crystal Hot Springs.
The free training is a key factor in getting more people to volunteer during a time when agencies are struggling to get enough people to handle the workload.
“We need more people all the time,” Yates said. “People will take a class and think it’s great fun, but when they see how much work it is, a lot of them will bail pretty quick.”
Much of the training and certification work can be done online these days, but anyone looking to volunteer will need to free up some Saturdays and other dates for hands-on training. Anyone looking to get involved can start by contacting Yates at the hospital.
“We have a big need. Right now is the time to do it,” Yates said. “If you want to be the good in somebody’s bad day, come work with us.”