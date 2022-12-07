Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton is gearing up for an expansion that will add some new services to the facility while providing more room for existing departments that have seen a steady increase in demand.
In an annual presentation to the Box Elder County Commission on Nov. 22, BRVH Administrator Brandon Vonk said that Intermountain Healthcare, the nonprofit health system that owns and operates the hospital, has granted $3.7 million to add a brand-new physical therapy area on the southeast side of the building.
“Those that use our physical therapy space now, it’s pretty confining,” Vonk said, adding that the new area will have “nice glass windows, where folks that are receiving therapy can look out and have some natural light.”
He said the expansion will free up space for the hospital to expand other important offerings like clinical examinations and infusion services, and to begin offering chemotherapy and dialysis treatments.
There are several indicators that rapid growth in Tremonton and the surrounding area in recent years has put higher demand on the hospital; for example, he said BRVH is one of just a few in the Intermountain system that has seen an increase in deliveries of new babies this year.
In addition to the new rehabilitation wing, the hospital is getting ready for a $775,000 expansion of its emergency room that will add two triage rooms and make the waiting room larger.
The hospital’s location at the intersection of two major freeways makes it an important provider of emergency services for locals as well as travelers. Vonk said the ER sees about 20 patients a day on average, many of them from outside the Tremonton area.
“We want people to be able to come in and get through quickly,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for a larger ER, as people often had to wait in their cars for treatment because the waiting room could only accommodate two patients at time with social distancing requirements in place.
Both projects, Vonk said, will help the facility fulfill the Intermountain mission statement of “helping people live the healthiest lives possible.” He said the hospital has provided some $12 million in charity care over the past year while donating thousands of hours in community service.
In terms of public health, he said Bear River Valley Hospital is currently focusing on improving mental health, curbing preventable disease and illness, and working to help improve air quality.
He said BRVH over the last three years has had the lowest “cost per case” of any hospital in the Intermountain system, which has helped secure funding for the much-needed expansion at a facility that might not be as well-known as some larger hospitals, but is just as important to the patients whose health and lives depend on it.
“I’m grateful to Intermountain not just looking at those big hospitals in providing capital dollars back to them, but they’re looking at us as well and looking at the needs of our community,” Vonk said. “This is going to be a great asset.”
