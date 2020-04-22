In 2016, the Bear River Valley Museum in Tremonton began hosting a series of community displays highlighting Bear River Valley cities and towns. What a delight this offering has been to valley citizens.
It is with pleasure the museum invites you to come see the fun and interesting display of a wide variety of pictures and artifacts so artfully put together by Sherrie and Yale King. See a picture of the 1894 Thatcher branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presiding elder and his counselors. This branch was an arm of the Bear River City Ward.
A photo of Penrose Ward’s first bishopric in 1911 can be seen along with succeeding bishoprics up to 1986. Reminisce over the photo of the Penrose Church, which was moved to Promontory with the wards combined in 1955.
Early settlers in this area, as elsewhere in Utah, knew the value of education. The first schools in Thatcher were held in homes. A one-room schoolhouse was built sometime around 1898. A delightful journey through the school buildings, teachers and students await museum visitors as they view this display.
Did you know that early Thatcher-Penrose settlers had to occasionally contend with darkened skies when the great herds of wild horses galloped into Connor Springs to water? With good soil and ample water, farming was the ideal profession of the area.
Sherrie and Yale have an amazing collection of farming tools and implements used by present and past long-time farmers. See the actual branding iron from the prosperous Bar B Cattle Company along with the steer-horn cutter. And hey, did you realize that at the Bar B they actually used an electric horn brander? The Bar B is a branch of the Browning Center, no known as Connor Springs Ranch. It’s all here at the museum — don’t miss it.
The good citizens of Thatcher-Penrose have had dozens of men and women serve in the U.S. military. On display are photos of most of them, from service in World War II through the Vietnam War. This includes the four Borgstrom brothers and others who willingly gave their lives in protecting our country.
Quilters: you will want to see the clever quilt made by Ila Okada, which incorporates the two most popular quilt patterns. Thatcher-Penrose will be featured through April.
Museum hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. As with all the community displays, you’ll go away refreshed and a bit prideful of this choice valley we live in.