The oldest rodeo in Utah celebrated its 94th year in business this year and it didn’t disappoint, with some of the world’s top cowboys and cowgirls bringing their chops to Tremonton.
It was an extra-special event this time around, providing Box Elder County its first opportunity to showcase the newly expanded Golden Spike Arena for the world. The county completed a $2 million project this year that added thousands of seats to the east and north sides, making it a truly world-class venue for a world-class competition.
The Golden Spike Rodeo was has garnered many awards, including 1st Place Wilderness Circuit in 2018; Justin Best Footing awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018; Utah Wilderness Circuit Small Outdoor Rodeo of the Year in 2016; and Utah Large Rodeo of the Year in 2015.
