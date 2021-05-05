After years of marriage, Malissa and Shelby Freeze are still learning things about each other, as they discovered while spending the better part of the past year working on building their brand-new home in Tremonton.
“We learned we agree on which way doors should swing,” Shelby said.
That small revelation represents a much bigger picture, a community effort that has come to fruition and is helping the Freeze family live a dream come true.
Last week, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah representatives were in town to dedicate the organization’s latest project, a home for the Freezes that has been taking shape since ground was broken last summer.
Volunteers worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges to make the family’s dream a reality.
“This project here has just been absolutely a joy to come and work at,” said Barry Vincent, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah and a past president of the group’s board of directors. “We’ve had a lot of experiences. We’ve had a lot of successes. Every once in a while we have to do things over, but that’s the way it is.”
Thirteen-year-old Kaden Freeze expressed his excitement over the family’s new home during last Wednesday’s dedication ceremony. Kaden was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around, and the new home is built to accommodate his needs. His little sister, six-year-old Makayla, also showed her enthusiasm as she danced and raced around the spacious floors.
The pandemic limited the number of people who could be on site working on the home, but it was still finished on schedule. Several missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated considerable time and effort, and Shelby and Malissa themselves were among those who could be found working there on just about any given day.
“Every time I’ve come by, they’ve been here,” HFHNU Executive Director Susie Witt said of the Freezes. “They’ve worked on this house tirelessly.”
Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah is based in Brigham City and typically builds one or two houses in Box Elder County every year. Local contractors will often donate time, materials and expertise. In this case, the major donors were: VO Brothers Mechanical (plumbing), Xperience Roofers (roofing supplies and labor), Wasatch Garage Doors (garage door), Mark Bishop Construction (framing), Peterson Electric (labor), and Country Way Flooring & Adrian Reyes (flooring and installation).
HJFNU has already identified its next project, a family home that will be built near Brigham City Community Hospital.
The organization often has dozens of applications on hand at any given time, so choosing who will receive the homes is one of the hardest parts of the job, Witt said.
Those who are chosen still have to pay the mortgage, but receive an interest-free loan and make monthly payments based on income.
“It’s a hand up, not a handout,” Vincent said.
Shelby Freeze said it’s an ideal arrangement as the family enters its next chapter in a home that fits their unique needs.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity we’ve had to work with so many fine people, to get to learn about them and learn new skills and learn more about ourselves,” Shelby said.
Aside from the new home itself, he said the experience has helped the Freezes forge new bonds within the community while reinforcing the existing bonds within the family as well.
“It’s really brought us closer together,” he said.
For more information, or to donate to or find volunteer opportunities with Habitat for Humanity, visit www.hfhnu.com or call (435) 723-7133.