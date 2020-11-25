C. Ben Hunsaker
We want to wish our dad, Ben Hunsaker, a very happy 85th Birthday. Ben will turn 85 on November 26.
Ben was born on November 26, 1935 in Elwood, Utah, to Raymond “R.W.” and Gladys Marie Hill Hunsaker. He grew up farming and continues to farm to this day. He attended school in Elwood and graduated from Bear River High School. He served in the Utah National Guard and the Utah Civil Air Patrol. He was employed at Thiokol for 35 years.
He married the late Jenae Stenquist on September 26, 1958 in the Logan LDS temple and together they raised 4 daughters. Ben is a member of the Tremonton LDS 3rd Ward and has served in various callings over the years.
Some of Ben’s hobbies throughout his life have been playing the saxophone, motorcycle riding, auto drag racing, flying airplanes, having John Deere tractors and farm equipment restored, and reading about church history. Spending time with Jenae and his family has been the highlight of his life.
Ben has four daughters: Christy (Jon) Hawkes, Lori (Kyle) Potter, Jerilyn (Brett) Payne and Jamie (Tony) Park; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.