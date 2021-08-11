An intersection along SR 30 in Box Elder County has proven deadly for the second time in less than a year after a Cache County man died in a car accident there last week.
Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of 4400 West and SR 30 in Riverside. A green GMC pickup truck had T-boned a gray Honda Accord, killing the driver of the Accord, who authorities later identified as 62-year-old Steven Morse, of Smithfield.
Investigators said Morse, traveling northbound on 4400 West across the highway, failed to stop at the stop sign and went directly into the path of the eastbound truck, whose driver sustained minor injuries.
Morse was killed upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene. While alcohol was being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, authorities also said they were looking into another possible contributor — a cement truck parked along the road in front of the house on the southeast corner of the intersection that was blocking or partially blocking the view of the stop sign.
The accident was the second fatal vehicle collision at the same intersection in just over nine months.
Another crash there on Oct. 28, 2020 took the life of a 38-year-old woman from Beaver Dam when her car collided with the trailer of an eastbound semi truck while traveling southbound across the highway.
On Monday, the UHP held a press event at its headquarters in Taylorsville where officials renewed their pleas for people to drive safely following a weekend in which there were six traffic fatalities recorded across the state. Impairment, inattentiveness and fatigue were all listed as causes in the various accidents.
“With just under half of the year to go, Utah has seen a substantial increase in crash fatalities in 2021,” a UHP press release stated. “These crashes are for the most part preventable if we address the root causes together.”