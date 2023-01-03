Cache Kids of Millville, a family-owned farm that concentrates on breeding and raising miniature silky fainting goats, is now home to the nation’s Silky of the Year.
The goat, Jukebox, was trained by Millville resident Mary Jo Davis. This year, Jukebox took the prize home for the Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year, as he won “best in show” at 14 shows across the country — more than any other competing silky goat.
According to the Miniature Silky Fainting Goat Association, at these shows the goats are judged based on a visual standard. Mini silkys, according to the association’s website, are “all about the look.”
According to Davis, these goats originally featured Myotonia Congenita, a hereditary genetic disorder that causes younger goats to stiffen and fall over when startled. Now, mini silkys are no longer required to faint and are mostly identified by their long, silky coats.
Jukebox definitely met the standard, as his breeders, Betty and Dale Roderick from Malad, Idaho, won Breeder of the Year for the third time in a row this year, according to Davis.
In 2022, Jukebox travelled all the way to Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to be shown. Davis said to win an award like this is incredible, as she just recently started showing goats.
Although showing goats is a recently developed hobby for Davis, she has been surrounded by goats her entire life.
“My mom thought it was important to have animals around for kids to teach them to take care of something and to give them that appreciation for life,” Davis said.
The first time Davis saw a show with mini silky goats, she said she was in awe of their beauty.
“They were just absolutely gorgeous,” Davis said.
It was at this show where Davis purchased Jukebox, and found a hobby she never imagined would be so rewarding.
“Up until last year I didn’t even know there was a fainting goat of the year,” Davis said. “But to see him getting that recognition is phenomenal.”
With this hobby, Davis said she also found a community who breed and train goats.
“It’s such a tight-knit community,” Davis said. “Everyone helps each other, and I really like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.