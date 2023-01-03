Support Local Journalism

Cache Kids of Millville, a family-owned farm that concentrates on breeding and raising miniature silky fainting goats, is now home to the nation’s Silky of the Year.

The goat, Jukebox, was trained by Millville resident Mary Jo Davis. This year, Jukebox took the prize home for the Top Winning Mini Silky of the Year, as he won “best in show” at 14 shows across the country — more than any other competing silky goat.


