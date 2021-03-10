Laura Wheatley says things are starting to settle down now that basketball is done for the winter. She feels Georgia learned a lot.
The mother and her two youngest daughters went to the library and the Bookmobile and stocked up on books … again.
Laura feels spring fever has hit. She will begin to start cleaning out now.
Kyra is starting to do a lot of jibber-jabbering. Everyone is just waiting to see what her first word will be.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove to Salt Lake City to visit one of Jeannette’s sons and some other family members.
Jeannette again went to Marie Roche’s home for good company and to learn more about crocheting. It seems there is always something new to learn.
As far as the Poulsen quilting cottage is concerned, it seems that doing one finishing touch just leads to another finishing touch; however, Orson says that “light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.” He and Jeannette are getting ready for an open house.
Boyd Udy took a horse to Ogden to assist his family’s teams to their starting gates. Both teams won their races. They are qualified for the world finals. Boyd says “it sure was cold down there!”
Boyd and friends have begun sorting for cow-calf pairs in the herd of mother cows. Each pair is carefully observed for a firm relationship and then moved to another pasture to keep the pairs together to avoid the mother cow due to calve from claiming a calf that is not hers. This is wise management, but not always easy. The babies are really coming fast now. Earlier calves adjust to the weaning process easier.
Boyd says all his family is well, doing good and staying safe.
On February 22, Winnie Richman had a checkup with her back doctor and his assistant. She felt good enough to drive herself to Salt Lake City and back with no adverse effects. The news was very good from both doctors. Each indicated they were “ecstatic” with her progress, but said to keep doing all her prescribed exercises and keep walking, with an emphasis on good posture.
Winnie got to Salt Lake City in time to stop at her favorite 7-11 store to purchase two chocolate donuts for her trip home. She is very grateful to Jim and Starr Mitchell for doing her night chores. She was very tired when she got home. She was able to watch the Jazz win another decisive game before going to bed for the night. This win made us the best in the NBA so far. Yes!
The rest of Winnie’s week was one of rest and doing odd jobs around the house on ranch. Church on Sunday was great.