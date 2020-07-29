Campfires have been temporarily outlawed in a portion of national forest land in northwestern Box Elder County for the rest of this summer, except for in one designated campground.
The U.S. Forest Service on July 27 announced new restrictions for the Raft River Mountains north of Park Valley. Most of the mountain range located near the Idaho border is within the boundaries of the Sawtooth National Forest.
The restrictions, which take effect Saturday, Aug. 1, prohibit “igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.”
The new rules are scheduled to remain in place until Sept. 31. Until then, that means the only place in the area where campfires are allowed will be Clear Creek Campground in the northeastern part of the range.
While the order bans the use of charcoal grills as well as open fires, it allows for the use of liquid-fueled grills and stoves. Properly equipped metal stoves may also be used.
Monday’s order also prohibits smoking outside enclosed vehicles or buildings in the area, except for in spaces that are clear of dry grasses, brush or other flammable materials.