Restrictions on campfires have been implemented throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest as of Thursday, August 13, 2020, for public health and safety and to reduce the potential for human-caused fires.
Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed only in developed campgrounds. The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, in developed campgrounds, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are clear of flammable materials.
Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until significant precipitation is received.
Building and maintaining a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season.
Also due to fire danger, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources last week temporarily closed 17 of its wildlife management areas (WMAs) in central and northern Utah to recreational shooting of firearms.
Fireworks and explosives are never allowed on any WMA, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has also restricted open fires of any kind on state lands, except within the facilities designated for them in improved campgrounds, picnic areas or home sites where running water is present. DWR’s WMAs do not have any established campgrounds or fire pits, so campfires aren’t currently allowed on any WMAs.
DWR conservation officers will be enforcing the temporary restrictions at these WMAs. Visitors to the areas are encouraged to keep their eyes open and report any campfires or any firearm target shooting to the UTIP hotline at 1-800-662-DEER (3336).
The campfire and firearm target shooting restrictions are temporary, and the impacts the activities have on WMAs will be evaluated throughout the fire season. During the temporary closures, Utahns still have plenty of options available for target shooting. DWR has two public shooting ranges, and there are a variety of public and private indoor and outdoor shooting ranges throughout Utah.
If you have questions or need more information, please call the DWR’s Northern Region office at 801-476-2740 or the Central Region Office at 801-491-5678.