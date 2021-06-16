Editor’s note: The following article is an overview of all Box Elder County races in the 2021 municipal elections. The Leader will be taking a more in-depth look at races in individual cities and towns in the coming weeks and months leading up to the Aug. 10 primary election and the Nov. 2 general election.
Dozens of candidates in communities throughout Box Elder County filed by the June 7 deadline to run for elected office in this year’s municipal elections.
In contrast to last year’s presidential and congressional elections, which produced record voter turnout numbers in the county, ballots this year will feature only local races. Cities and towns from Snowville to Willard will be turning to voters on Nov. 2 to decide who their mayors and city council members will be.
Some races attracted enough interest that an Aug. 10 primary will be necessary to narrow down the field, while others have candidates running unopposed.
Box Elder County Clerk Marla Young said all local cities and towns have contracted with the county to administer their elections. This year’s elections will again be conducted by mail, and ballots will be mailed to registered voters between July 20 and Aug. 3.
“We encourage everyone to get registered so we can get their ballots to them,” Young said.
While Brigham City and Tremonton will have in-person polling locations on Election Day, Young said smaller cities and towns that might not have a polling place will still have staff on hand at city offices and town halls on Nov. 2 to assist voters, as well as drop boxes for those who don’t want to send their ballots through the mail.
Following is an overview of elections in all Box Elder communities:
TREMONTON
Regardless of the election results, Tremonton will have a new mayor next year.
Mayor Roger Fridal’s decision not to run for a fourth term left the door wide open, and two familiar faces have stepped up with bids to fill the seat.
Jeff Reese and Lyle Holmgren, both longtime members of the Tremonton City Council, officially threw their hats into the ring before the June 7 filing deadline and will vie for the will of the voters to replace Fridal, who is stepping down after 12 years at the helm of the city.
In addition to the race for a new mayor, Tremonton has two open seats on the city council but only one candidate, incumbent Bret Rohde, filed for a seat before the deadline. Rohde is running unopposed in seeking a third term on the council after first winning election in 2013.
Nobody filed for Holmgren’s current council seat. City Recorder Linsey Nessen said the city will accept write-in candidates until Aug. 30. If the write-in process does not produce a qualified candidate, the city council will appoint someone to fill the seat.
GARLAND
The mayoral race here will be a rematch of 2017, when incumbent Mayor Todd Miller easily won reelection over challenger and city councilmember Linda Bourne.
Miller, a family practice doctor at Bear River Clinic, has served as mayor of Garland since 2015.
Bourne served as the city’s chief of police from 1992 to 2015. She was elected to the council in 2015 and is currently in the middle of her second term.
Three candidates — incumbent councilmember Steven Peacock, Jeanette Atkinson and former councilmember Kevin Stay — are vying for two seats on the city council.
A third seat on the council that opened up due to Bourne’s bid for mayor has attracted three candidates: Elizabeth Potter, Charles Bingham and Jesica Olsen. Because there are more than two candidates for the single seat, a primary vote will be held Aug. 10 and the top two will advance to the general election.
BEAR RIVER CITY
Megan Armstrong is running unopposed for mayor, while Joshua Dallin, Clinton Armstrong and Riggin Holmgren are vying for two open city council seats.
DEWEYVILLE
Lesley Kendrick is running unopposed for mayor, while four candidates – Leslie Wheatley, Kaysie Wilcox, Bunny Jo Barnett and Nathan Spackman – are competing for two council seats.
ELWOOD
Keenan Nelson is running unopposed for mayor. Elwood has two open seats on the town council, but Michael Pace is the only candidate who filed before the June 7 deadline.
FIELDING
Chuck Earl is running unopposed for mayor, and two open council seats drew two candidates in Matt Petersen and Tiffinee Pierson.
HONEYVILLE
Boyd Bingham is running unopposed for mayor. Two open council seats attracted three candidates: Kory Wilde, Bruce Nelson and David Hougaard.
HOWELL
Bradly Hawkes is running unopposed for mayor, while Mark Sorensen and Robert Hawkes filed for two open council seats.
PLYMOUTH
One of the four primaries in the county will be held here as Thomas Provins, Wendi Barker and Curtis Murray are all seeking the mayor’s seat.
Burke Udy, Charles Wilson and Jess Marshall will face off for two seats on the council.
PORTAGE
Grant Smith and Max Huggins are competing for mayor. Tyson Nelson, Lesley Smith and Mariah Huggins are vying for two openings on the town council.
SNOWVILLE
The election here features three openings, each of which attracted one candidate: LuAnn Johnson for mayor, and Garet Wirick and John Levenduski for council.
BRIGHAM CITY
Dennis Bott and Brent Dickamore are running for mayor, while two open council seats drew four candidates: Thomas Peterson, Mathew Ellis, Tyan Smith and Matthew Jensen.
CORINNE
While Shane Baton and Patty Tillman compete for the mayor’s seat, a primary will be held among the six who filed for two seats on the council: Ann Whitaker, Cindy Cheney, Danna Hutchison, Curtis Hansen, Lindsey Long and Wade Layton.
MANTUA
Mantua has produced the most crowded election field among Box Elder County communities, forcing primaries for both the mayor and city council races.
The five candidates for mayor include Joseph Bach, Terry Nelson, Matthew Jeppsen, James Jones and Jenn Gardner.
Seven people are vying for two council seats: Rick Purrington, Eric Ellis, Craig Boulter, Karen Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Jared Jeppsen and Blake Marsh.
Pam Eaves and Justin Brown are competing for one two-year council term.
PERRY
Kevin Jeppsen is running unopposed for mayor. Dave Walker, Esther Montgomery and Ashley Young are looking to fill spots on a council that has two openings.
WILLARD
Kenneth Braegger and Travis Mote are competing for the mayor’s seat. Two openings on the council attracted four candidates: Jacob Bodily, Michael Braegger, Rodney Mund and Jordan Hulsey.