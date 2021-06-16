Several citizens of Corinne have filed their intent to run for city office in November. Candidates for mayor include Shane Baton, currently on the Corinne council, and Patti Tillman.
Those running for a seat on the council include Ann Whitaker; Cindy Cheney, who is seeking re-election; Curtis Hansen; Danna Hutchinson; Wade Layton; and Lindsey Long. Thanks to these individuals for taking pride in their town and volunteering to serve in public office.
My lawn is suffering greatly from the lack of moisture. It is prematurely gray and crunchy. I sympathize with it.
Graduates of Sunrise High School will celebrate on June 17 in Brigham City.
Carson Lancaster, son of Boyd and Sharon (Atwood) Lancaster, has accepted a mission call to Seattle, Washington.
The community sends sympathy and kind thoughts to Janna Davis and family as her husband, Larry, passed away last week.