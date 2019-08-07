Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and Utah State Senator Scott Sandall came to Honeyville on Monday, July 29 and met with citizens and several youth groups.
The Honeyville Youth City Council was well represented and asked Mr. Cox about youth organizations when he was in high school. He also asked them about youth city council and seemed very impressed. 4-H was also represented and asked him what is the best advice he could give to today’s youth. Mr. Cox answered ”Listen to your parents, try new things, and don’t be afraid of failure.”
The lieutenant governor was on a tight schedule, but he visited with everyone before he left to finish his tour with Honeyville Mayor Boyd Bingham.
Meet the candidates night was July 30. Eight out of 12 candidates running for the three Honeyville City Council seats came: Trevor Gardner, Dale Millsap, Kory Wilde, Dave Forsgren, Steve Dokos, Paul Groberg, Elaine Maybury, and Sharon Lorimer. They answered questions from Honeyville residents. Some of the questions asked were about our city parks, drainage, city codes and ordinances. It was a great night. Candidates answered questions, talked with residents and even posed for pictures.
The upcoming Honeyville City schedule is: Aug. 13, primary election, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Aug 14, Honeyville City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.; Aug. 22 and 23, city offices will be closed; Aug. 28, planning and zoning meeting, 7 p.m.
Honeyville City conducted a logic and accuracy test and demonstration of the automatic tabulating equipment that will be used to count the ballots for the primary election to be held Aug. 13. The demonstration and test was conducted on Aug. 2 at the county courthouse in Brigham City. The test and demonstration was open to the public in accordance with Utah Code 20A-3-201.