With Election Day less than two weeks away, more than a dozen candidates for local, state and national offices convened at the Brigham City Community Center last Wednesday, Oct. 24, to share their positions and thoughts on a variety of issues, ranging from gun rights to campaign finance to health care.
Dozens of people turned out for the community forum, which gave each candidate a couple of minutes to speak, followed by a panel in which they answered questions submitted by voters.
“We are a citizen government, and if no citizens step up and say ‘I want to be a part of that government,’ it would be pretty scary, wouldn’t it?” said Sarah Yates, the moderator at the forum and one of its organizers. “I just want to applaud all these people who tossed their hats into the ring.”
The event started off with the race for Utah’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Jenny Wilson, who is running against Mitt Romney in the race for the seat being vacated by longtime Senator Orrin Hatch, started things off.
“I’ve worked in government and believe it can be more efficient,” Wilson said. “We need a new generation of leaders.”
Wilson has been campaigning furiously in the months and week’s leading up to the election, in which Romney is heavily favored to take over for Hatch, who is retiring after holding the seat since 1977 and is the longest-serving Republican senator in the history of the United States.
Wilson had to leave after a short speech for another event in Ogden, leaving the podium to Ladd Kennington, Romney’s field representative for Box Elder and Cache counties, as Romney himself was not in attendance.
Kennington touted Romney’s experience as governor of Massachusetts, saying that experience in a state with a lot of Democrats leaves Romney well prepared to work in a bipartisan manner to get things done in Washington.
Next up were the four candidates to represent Utah’s House District 1 in Congress. Incumbent and favorite Rob Bishop, the Republican who has held the seat since 2002 and won more than 60 percent of the vote in each election, said his position as a high-ranking member of the House Committee on Armed Services, as well as his chairmanship of the House Committee on Natural Resources, will allow him to be the most effective representative for the state.
As he has said throughout the most recent campaign, Bishop said that if elected, it will be his last term in Congress.
“I’m at the apex of what I can do in my career,” he said. “When I am replaced in 2020, I want somebody to go back there (to Washington) who really understands the process.”
He said that he has been able to accomplish much in a bipartisan spirit, despite what much of the news coverage would have the public believe.
“Washington sucks,” he said. “It’s terrible back there, but not nearly as bad as the cable news channels make it seem. “My committees have passed over 200 bills, and more than a third of those were Democrat sponsored.”
Democratic opponent Lee Castillo, a social worker, said he would be more representative of the people who would elect him.
“As your next Congressman, I want to get back to a time where the representatives represent the people who actually put them in office,” Castillo said. “People are my special interests.”
Eric Eliason, who has gained momentum as a member of the new United Utah Party, said he offers a refreshing choice for people who are fed up with the two-party system.
“There’s a red store and a blue store, but no store for the people who are in between,” Eliason said. “The United Utah Party is hoping to bridge that gap.”
Also running for the U.S. House seat is Adam Davis, representing the Green Party. He decried the prevalence of corporate donations in campaign finance, and following his party’s platform, talked about the need to be good stewards of the Earth.
“I believe in peace, planet and people over profit,” Davis said. “We see a lot of elections being corrupted by gobs and gobs of money. We all live here together, but we’re still allowing companies to do incredibly awful things to the land we live on.”
In addition to the national Senate and House races, those running to represent Box Elder County in the Utah Legislature were also in attendance. The state Senate race features Republican and Tremonton resident Scott Sandall running against Democrat Mike Keil.
Keil is from Tooele County, but said he has spent a lot of time going door to door meeting voters in Box Elder County and other areas he would represent if elected. While he said he understands the district has been heavily Republican, he thinks voters are ready for a change.
“No party has a monopoly on good ideas,” Keil said. “We deserve a good government that works for everyone.”
He mentioned the need to expand health care for the elderly and low-income residents and protecting health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as to work toward closing the gender pay gap in Utah, which he said is the widest in the U.S.
Sandall said his four years serving in the Utah House of Representatives has prepared him for the move over to the Senate, where he said he would have a greater ability to work for the benefit of Box Elder County people.
“I’ve learned about the people, policies and procedures,” he said. “This is my opportunity to take that knowledge into the Senate.”
As a farmer who lives in Box Elder County, he said he knows there are a number of things that government “is just not very good at doing.
“If the private sector can do it, we’ll be better off,” he said. “Roads, sewer, infrastructure, education — that’s the time when we need to gather together as a society to accomplish those measures.”
Running for the Utah House seat currently held by Sandall are Republican Joel Ferry, Democrat Joshua Hardy, and Sherry Phipps of the Constitution Party.
Hardy voiced his support of Utah’s Proposition 3, which would expand Medicaid coverage in the state.
“We’re leaving a whole bunch of money on the table that can be brought to Utah and our economies here,” he said. “I’m a benefactor of the Affordable Care Act. If we didn’t have that, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
Phipps said she would work to protect the Constitution, both at the national and state levels, including second amendment rights.
Ferry, who comes from a fifth-generation ranching and farming family in Corinne that includes former state representative Ben Ferry, said he was raised on the values of hard work and cooperation that would serve him well in the role.
“I’m from a political family, but we know how to get things done,” he said. “You can disagree, but you don’t have to be disagreeable. I hope to lead us forward so I can provide the same opportunities I’ve had to my children.”
In another Utah House race to represent Box Elder County, incumbent Republican Lee Perry is running against Democrat Kerry Wayne.
Perry touted his experience serving in the House since 2011, as well as his three decades in law enforcement.
“I will continue to look for waste and get rid of things we don’t need in state government,” he said. “I have a good working knowledge of the process, and I can benefit you.”
Like other Democrats in attendance, Wayne expressed his support for expanding health care coverage to those who currently have none.
“Our state complained about Obamacare, yet refused to come up with its own plan,” he said. “You’re paying for it already.”
County Commissioners Jeff Hadfield and Jeff Scott are up for re-election this year, and were on hand to make their case to voters as to why they should both receive another term.
“People call us with issues, and we want to be there to listen,” Hadfield said. “We have great things happening with low unemployment, but there are also challenges.”
Several candidates for the Box Elder School District Board of Education and Utah State Board of Education were also on hand, including Scott Butler, Wade Hyde, Karen Cronin, Julie Taylor, Terryl Warner and Jennie Earl.
Following the presentation portion of the evening, candidates were given the opportunity to answer questions submitted by voters. The first question mentioned President Donald Trump’s directive to cut 5 percent from the budget of every department in the federal government, and asked what the candidates thought about the plan.
Most said cutting 5 percent across the board was a dangerous idea, and that more detailed study was needed to determine which departments could get by with larger cuts, and which ones needed to stay funded at current levels.
“The biggest bucket we have is health care, and looking at other countries, we’re way over cost,” Eliason said.
Bishop said the 5 percent reduction “as a goal is a good goal, but we need to prioritize. The way Congress is structured makes that difficult because we vote for 12 different appropriations bills.”
A question about what can be done at the state level to protect battered women brought up references to the recent shooting death of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey.
“The tragedy at the University of Utah is felt deeply across the state,” Sandall said. “We can help law enforcement, and also help those who become disturbed enough to do something like that, and we can balance that with property rights and the Second Amendment.”
A question about Proposition 1, which would increase Utah’s gas tax to provide funding for education, drew mixed responses.
“I’m opposed to that tax because it would have an adverse impact on the citizens of Box Elder County,” Ferry said. “Some people have to drive 50 miles to the grocery store, and they would be paying more than their fair share. It’s kind of a backdoor way to get money into education.”
Wayne, the Democrat running against Perry, agreed with Ferry. Instead of a gas tax for education, he said the state should look at the pay gap between teachers and state education administrators.
“The gas tax is so foolish because rural communities are going to suffer the most,” he said. “Superintendents should not be making $260,000 a year.”
Perry said the tax is “probably not a good idea for Box Elder County, but if it passes, it’s my job to go ahead and vote for it.”