SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The race to fill outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart’s congressional seat will feature a former staffer, a Republican National Committeeman, and current and former state lawmakers.

Republicans and Democrats have finalized the candidates slated to appear on Sept. 5 primary ballots, setting the stage for a Nov. 21 special election to replace Stewart, the six-term Utah congressman who announced plans to resign in May.


