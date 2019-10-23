The race is heating up as Election Day, Nov. 5, 2019, is less than two weeks away. In Garland City four candidates are vying for three council seats, giving three incumbents and one newcomer the race for the most votes and a spot on the council.
Linda Bourne
“I have lived in Garland for over 30 years and was employed by the city for over 23 years. I have been serving as a council member for almost four years and have enjoyed being on the city council. I love Garland, I live in Garland, and have a vested interest in Garland. I like the small town atmosphere but realize there is also room for growth. I am very service oriented and want to give back to Garland and the citizens.
I am on the Northern Box Elder Suicide Coalition and The Boy’s and Girl’s Club Board. It’s important to listen to the citizens of Garland and get their input. One of the projects I would like to continue working on is the sewer plant and getting it started and up and running. Another project is getting Garland to look like the beautiful town it used to and start working on some of the areas that need a little help. We have talked about beautification for a few years now and I would like to start putting the ideas into action.”
Josh Marble
“My name is Joshua Boyd Marble. My wife and I are grateful to have lived in Garland City for the past 16 years. I have had the opportunity to serve on the Garland City Council for the past four years and I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve my community. I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that Garland City has in front of them and I would like to be a part of the decision making. I feel like I have an open mind and I am willing to make decisions that are going to help our community to grow and find ways to create win/win opportunities with other communities.
I have been blessed to be born and raised in the Bear River Valley. I am grateful for the community values that our ancestors have established. I feel we need to create a balance of keeping these values and establishing new foundations for those that will follow. Thank you for your support!”
James Munns
“I was born and raised in Garland. My family and I have always liked Garland and that’s why we built our dream home here. I’m a full time firefighter as well as a volunteer firefighter in the valley. My family has been in Garland for more than 100 years.
I’m running for city council so that I can help get the sewer project completed and as close to or below budget. Garland has one of the best culinary water sources in the valley, we need to protect it. All these things cost money. I want to keep Garland a bedroom community while keeping taxes reasonable. I’m very service oriented. All in all I want to keep Garland a city where we can stay for another 100 years.”
Kevin Stay
“We built our house here eight years ago and then moved in full time five years ago. I have been on city council for two years having filled a vacated seat. My wife Michelle is currently the Garland Library board chairman. Prior to moving here we raised our children in Layton.
I work in IT currently as a solution architect in Ogden, with a global medical devices company as a datacenter engineer for 20 years prior to that, and as a network engineer at Hill Air Force Base prior to that. I have a degree in mathematics from the University of Utah. I served a full time mission in Geneva Switzerland and Reunion Island after graduating from Jordan High School in Sandy.
My highest priority is keeping budgets no higher than needed and making sure costs stay on budget. If elected to serve a full term, I will focus as much as possible on three efforts. First, work with Box Elder businesses and the various education groups to get a Bridgerland extension in Garland. Second, bring a Department of Agriculture backed mutual self-help “sweat equity” housing development to Garland the same as Country Meadow Estates in Corinne. Third, explore with the major providers the possibility of making Garland a showcase for rural 5G Internet.”