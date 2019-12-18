Marlie and Aubrie Giesey of North Logan are excited to announce the marriage of their mother, Candie to Cade Lee of Tremonton. The couple will be sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a reception in their honor that evening from 6-9 p.m. at Castle Manor, 170 W. 3900 North in Hyde Park.
Parents of the bride are Tom and Denise Auga of Logan. Parents of the Groom are Terry and Tamara Lee of Garland.
Cade and Candie would like to express their gratefulness to their family and friends for all their love and help. Following their honeymoon, the couple will make their home in North Logan.
The couple is registered at Box Elder and Members First credit unions.