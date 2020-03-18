After 11 1/2 years of service on the Box Elder School District Board of Education, Lynn Capener resigned during the latest meeting of the board.
Capener was deluged by fellow board members with compliments concerning his service to the district. He was described as having a calm demeanor, being kind, thoughtful, generous, and having great integrity. One board member stated Capener was a great friend and would be missed by all. He was trustworthy, gracious and considerate, always having the children in the district as his priority.
Taking Capener’s place on the board is Tiffany Summers, former teacher and resident of Tremonton. The oath of office was administered by Rod Cook, District Business Administrator. Summers will fill the interim appointment until the end of the year.
Renderings of how the proposed new elementary school in east Brigham City would fit on the existing property were shown by Director of Facilities and Management Corey Thompson. The images showed bus and car parking in different areas, and how each would affect the space for student play areas.
Thompson also recommended the board accept the architect for the proposed project as VCBO, chosen from five firms that were interviewed for the construction project. The board was in agreement.
Thompson listed projected capital improvement projects planned for the district. Parking lot improvements/repairs/replacement is of top priority as parking in and around district schools and other buildings is at a premium, he stated. The budget for capital improvements is estimated to run about $2 million.
The highly debated Policy 5230, School Fees, was accepted as written with a vote of four in favor and two voting no. Although Nancy Kennedy and Bryan Smith continued their objection to parts of the policy, Kennedy stated despite personal opinions, “our policies follow the law.”
The next school board meeting will be April 8, 2020, at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City.