Carl Edmund Cobia, 82, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Garland, Utah, the first child of Carl L. and Glena Rebecca Cobia. He spent his childhood growing up in Snowville, Utah. He worked alongside his father in their Chevron service station and automotive repair garage. Carl became an excellent mechanic under his dad’s expertise.
He attended Snowville Elementary and graduated from Bear River High School in 1954. He later graduated from Weber State University with a degree in engineering.
He was employed by Thiokol/ATK for 38 years. His work was instrumental in the Space Shuttle and Peacekeeper programs. He was eventually appointed Chief Engineer for the small ICBM.
He married Judith Ann Petersen in Logan, Utah on Feb. 23, 1968. They resided in Honeyville, Utah for most of their married life. Together they had three children: Carrie Sue, Wayne, and Jennifer.
Carl was an avid hunter, who along with his son, Wayne, looked forward to deer season every fall. He won several “Big Buck” contests with some of the large deer they were able to find.
Carl enjoyed spending time as a part-time rancher. At an early age he began purchasing property around Snowville and spent many hours working on the land with the cattle he raised. He spent much of this time with his son, Wayne, teaching him how to run a cattle ranch.
Financial responsibility and hard work were values that he stressed to his children and they learned through his example. He was always working in some capacity and rarely took a day off. Carl loved his family and was happiest being around his grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his wife, Judy, and his five children: Carrie Sue (Clare) Poulsen, Kanab, Utah; Wayne Carl (Kimberlee) Cobia, Syracuse, Utah; Jennifer Ann (Lance) Brady, St. George, Utah; Catherine Lee Holmes and Paul Holmes. His siblings: Glen (Donna) Cobia, Logan; Karen (Larry) Evans, Brigham; Pauline (Gale) Neal, Stone, Idaho; and 12 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Gilles Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 South, Brigham City. Following the viewing, graveside services will be held at the Snowville City Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. John Markeson, Gables Assisted Living, and Bristol Hospice for their dedicated care.
