Carolyn Markham Keene, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Elwood, Utah Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1944 in Tooele, Utah to Lynn Carlos Markham and Phyllis Caroline Holt. Carolyn had lived in Tremonton, Tooele, and West Valley City, Utah. She married Steven Kendal Keene Nov. 15, 1972, in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple.
Carolyn was a member of the Elwood 3rd Ward. She served as a temple worker in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple from 2010-2012, and in the Brigham City, Utah LDS Temple from 2012-2013.
Carolyn was a great many things to those who loved her. She was a dedicated daughter and sister, a faithful and loving wife and friend, a wise and patient mother, and a supportive and kind mother-in-law and grandma. Family was everything to her, and she was always there for those she loved.
Carolyn dedicated her life to raising four wonderful boys and supporting her husband. She was a fabulous cook and had a second stomach just for the sweet things in life (even though her diabetes said maybe she shouldn't). She was warm and welcoming, even if it was her first time meeting you.
Carolyn was a talented gardener. Green things just seemed to flourish under her thumb. She knew how to grow and care for just about everything. She also had a passion for animals, and loved going to the local fair and talking about sneaking home a couple bunnies, goats, or hens. She adopted and took in many strays so they'd have food and a loving home. Her kind heart attracted those things, and her animals would often follow at her heels and sulk when she was away.
Carolyn loved holidays and parties. For every birthday, you'd get a dinner, cake, balloons, and very generous and thoughtful gifts. She would get tablecloths to match the occasion, and there was always enough food and fun. She loved Christmas most of all, and spent hours decorating the perfect tree and arranging the Christmas village she cultivated and hand painted over the years. Her enthusiasm was contagious.
Carolyn brought her three daughters-in-law in and loved them like her own. She loved doing the girly things with them after so many years of boys! Getting their nails done, having girl lunches, chatting and giving them advice, to watching all the feel-good Hallmark movies with them. She also doted on her three grandsons and loved spoiling them to pieces. She was an amazing grandma.
Carolyn had a superhuman patience, always looking past unkind words or actions to find understanding. She truly embodied love and kindness to all. She had a light that won't be dimmed, even in her passIng. She left us all a truly exemplary example of how to live. We take comfort in knowing that family is forever. Until we meet again, you will be in our hearts and your love will still be felt.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; sons David (Emily), Matthew (Michaele), Daniel, and Randall (Niki); grandchildren Onyx Keene, Aiden Keene and Ethen Howlett; and her brothers Phillip (Margie) and Paul (Debbie) Markham.
A viewing will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Elwood Church, 4865 W. 9600 North, with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment to follow in the Elwood, Utah Cemetery.
