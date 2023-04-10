...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Carriage association coming to town for 3-day event
The oldest and largest international organization devoted to the preservation and restoration of vintage carriages and sleighs is coming to Tremonton for three eventful days at the end of this month, thanks to the efforts of a local man who has built one of the country's premier collections of horse-drawn vehicles.
The Carriage Association of America will be at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds and Wagonland Adventure in Bothwell from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.
The weekend begins April 28 with a tour of Eli Anderson's Wagonland Adventure, which houses and displays one of the largest horse-drawn transportation exhibits in North America with over 350 commercial wagons, coaches, carriages, buggies, and sleighs.
Anderson has been working for a year and a half to bring the three-day event to town.
Friday's events also include blacksmithing and hotshoeing demonstrations, and historical presentations including one on the Hensley Cutoff of the California Trail, which went right through Tremonton. Registered participants can also learn about horses and "Mormon Hobbles," an anti-horse thievery invention.
The action moves to the fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday events at the fairgrounds include a carriage showcase competition; a presentation on the Bidwell-Bartleson wagon train to California in 1841 (the first wagon train to go through the Bear River Valley); and a display paying tribute to legendary cowboy entertainer Roy Rogers and his wife, Dale Evans, featuring a live visit from Rogers' daughter, Sheryl Rogers Barnett.
Another highlight of the Saturday schedule is a special presentation at the Old Barn Theater in Collinston of "Return to the Crossing, Box Elder's Golden Treasure," a historical play reenacting many of the significant events that happened in the settlement of the Bear River Valley. Dinner, an awards ceremony and live auction back at the fairgrounds will complete the Saturday schedule.
Sunday brings a "cowboy church" event; a presentation on the southern Utah Hole in the Rock expedition; a demonstration of carriage whips and rawhide braiding; and a presentation by rangers from Golden Spike National Historical Park.
Registration is $95 per person and includes admission to all activities and presentations; continental breakfast and lunch all three days; a barbecue dinner Friday evening featuring steak and local lamb; Old Barn Theater tickets for Saturday night's performance; a reception Saturday evening; and a dinner and showcase awards presentation on Saturday evening.
Registration is due by Saturday, April 15 and can be completed online at:
