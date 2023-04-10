Support Local Journalism

The oldest and largest international organization devoted to the preservation and restoration of vintage carriages and sleighs is coming to Tremonton for three eventful days at the end of this month, thanks to the efforts of a local man who has built one of the country's premier collections of horse-drawn vehicles.

The Carriage Association of America will be at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds and Wagonland Adventure in Bothwell from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.


