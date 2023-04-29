.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe
channel capacity. As a result minor flooding is possible in these
areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...The Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Sunday
night based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Visitors take in part of Eli Anderson's vast collection of vintage horse-drawn carriages at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell during the Carriage Association of America Learning Weekend and Carriage Showcase Friday, April 28.
Plastic horses adorned with saddles used by actor Roy Rogers were part of the Wyoming Traveling Plastic Saddle Museum and Exhibit show at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29. Tom Harrower of Cheyenne, Wyoming curates and oversees the exhibit.
Visitors take in part of Eli Anderson's vast collection of vintage horse-drawn carriages at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell during the Carriage Association of America Learning Weekend and Carriage Showcase Friday, April 28.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A visitor admires the elaborate interior of the Bill Wright Vardo Gypsy Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell Friday, April 28.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Jacob Manning, vice president of the American Farriers Association, fixes a shoe to a horse during a hot-shoeing demonstration Friday, April 28 at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Plastic horses adorned with saddles used by actor Roy Rogers were part of the Wyoming Traveling Plastic Saddle Museum and Exhibit show at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29. Tom Harrower of Cheyenne, Wyoming curates and oversees the exhibit.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Sheryl Rogers Barnett, daughter of legendary cowboy actor Roy Rogers, speaks at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A variety of items on shelves at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Popcorn Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Doc Parker's Peddler Wagon, which was previously owned by Elvis Presley's agent, Colonel Tom "Doc" Parker, is now part of the collection at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A firefighting wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Popcorn Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell served up plenty of fresh popcorn to the visitors from the Carriage Association of America.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Harnesses hang on the wall inside Wear's Harness Shop at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A look at the interior of the Bill Wright Vardo Gypsy Wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A pioneer covered wagon at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
The Sayers and Scoville Hearse at Wagonland Adventures in Bothwell.
