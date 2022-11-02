...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Cash cow: County fair reports strong attendance, record high livestock sales
The 2022 Box Elder County Fair was another one for the record books, as attendance rebounded after taking a hit from COVID-19 and livestock sales hit an all-time high.
Jan Rhodes, county fairgrounds manager and president of the fair board, stopped by the most recent meeting of the Box Elder County Commission to share some figures and anecdotes from the annual end-of-summer festival, which was held Aug. 22-27 this year.
After state taxes, Rhodes said this year’s fair made a profit of nearly $207,000. While it’s difficult to get an accurate count because the fair doesn’t charge an admission fee, she estimated attendance at around 65,000 to 70,000 people.
The Golden Spike Rodeo sold out three of four nights, food vendors reported robust sales, and the carnival operators were satisfied — so much so that they’ll be adding a new ride next year — “the only one like it in the United States,” Rhodes said.
More people took advantage of the free shuttle provided by Cache Valley Transit District this year, helping to alleviate some of the parking issues that arise every year.
The Home Arts building saw a huge increase in exhibitors, from 4,067 last year to 4,806 this year — increase of more than 18%.
Rhodes said there were a few minor issues. A cooler went down on Wednesday, the first big night of the fair, threatening food vendors’ supplies, but local trucking company King Farms Trucking saved the day by bringing a refrigerated trailer over in the middle of the night.
Following Friday night’s festivities, a crew member for one of the musical performers found a bag containing a loaded gun under the bandstand. The gun was turned over to the sheriff’s office, but it turned out the owner of the gun had simply misplaced it and it was determined there was no malicious intent or other threat to public safety.
Two rabbits that were on exhibition died and one got sick in the small animal barn, so fairgrounds officials are looking into the air circulation in that building.
Rhodes said there were no medical emergencies that required ambulance transportation — “just things like band aids, minor stuff.”
Volunteers have always made the fair go, and Rhodes said this year was no different. She said several people showed up to help clean up afterward.
Based on individual feedback, she said one way the fair can improve in the future is to improve access and provide more accommodations for seniors and people with disabilities.
The centerpiece of the fair, the Junior Livestock Auction, brought in $2.2 million this time around, easily setting a new record high. Rhodes said there were 735 exhibitors, and 94% of sales revenue from the auction had been collected as of mid-October.
Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren, who has been involved with the auction for about 30 years, said the auction brought in less than $200,000 when he first started working with it.
Holmgren said the impact of the fair extends well beyond the boundaries of the fairgrounds, with Tremonton seeing an 18% spike in sales tax for the month of August.
“(The fair) is a wonderful thing, but one thing maybe we don’t always think about is the impact on the community,” he said. “The businesses surrounding the fairgrounds benefit immensely from all of this.”
County Commissioner Stan Summers said that economic boost extends throughout the county, with Brigham City hotels filling up and restaurants as far away as Maddox seeing extra business during the week.
Despite its growth over the years, Rhodes said the fair still maintains that small-town charm that keeps people coming back.
“Our little fair is not just a three-day fair anymore,” she said. “It’s a good family place that doesn’t cost a lot of money to have a vacation, and actually it’s a place where a lot of families have their vacations.”
