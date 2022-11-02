Support Local Journalism

The 2022 Box Elder County Fair was another one for the record books, as attendance rebounded after taking a hit from COVID-19 and livestock sales hit an all-time high.

Jan Rhodes, county fairgrounds manager and president of the fair board, stopped by the most recent meeting of the Box Elder County Commission to share some figures and anecdotes from the annual end-of-summer festival, which was held Aug. 22-27 this year.


