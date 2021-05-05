Boyd Udy spent five days in Ogden moving cattle for the cow horse association — not the reined cow horse association. It was a big show using about 1,300 head of cattle. He took three of his great horse Crocker’s progeny to ride during the show. “I had a great time. My daughter Jessica and her daughter Kynzee and Shane Haviland were helping, too. And Kris came down to help me as she could.” The show ended late Sunday.
Jim and Starr Mitchell have been busy with their animals. The chickens are growing extremely fast. The turkeys are very active and growing tall. The couple had to raise up the heat lamps to accommodate this growth. The little calf is very good to come for her bottles. She is almost ready to start on a little grain.
Jim and Starr’s granddaughters are doing well. They had a friend join them at the playground near their house. Madi is no longer afraid to go down the slide. “We stayed a couple of hours since it was such a nice day,” Starr remarked.
Orson Poulsen says he still is working on the shower in the new quilting cottage.
On Wednesday, Orson took a mare to Salt Lake City to be bred. She is a nice mare.
The Poulsen garden has been planted with beans, carrots, onions and peas. The rest of the garden, although ready, must wait to be planted until the warmer weather.
Orson took a little tree he got from Winnie Richman last year and transplanted it into the row of trees already established to help with the windbreak.
Laura Wheatley says she and her girls have been sequestered indoors due to the cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s the same ol’ thing every day!” she says. She also says they are appreciating the rain.
The family invited El O’ Driscoll to dinner on Saturday. After a long winter, Zane fired up the grill to cook on.
Laura, Georgia, Ruby and Nora went to the Bookmobile and the library to swap books for the family. “It feels good to keep going to the Bookmobile,” Laura says.
Winnie Richman was overjoyed with the huge rainstorm that blanketed her garden and the mountain in front of her house. It lasted way longer than the usual 10 to 15 minutes. “I know it helped bring the grasses on the place and mountain,” she says. Winnie is seeing some iris beginning to come!
Winnie has been keeping up with all the Jazz games. They are now the first-place team in the Western Conference. Yes!
Church was very nice Sunday. The congregation received the welcome news that the church would go back to two hours on Sunday, May 2; however, the time will be from 2 o’ clock to 4 p.m.